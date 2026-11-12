Former Dodgers Fireballer Attempting MLB Comeback After Year Away

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a three-team trade ahead of the 2024 deadline that ended up being pivotal to their championship run.

Not only did the deal bring Tommy Edman, the eventual NLCS MVP, but it landed right-hander Michael Kopech from the Chicago White Sox. In his 24 regular season appearances as a Dodger, he had a 1.18 ERA. Come postseason, he had a 3.00 mark across 10 appearances.

In 2025, Kopech kept up the production in the limited time he had on the mound. After starting the season in June due to a shoulder impingement, he didn't allow a run across his first eight appearances.

Kopech then landed back on the shelf with right knee inflammation and remained there for over two months as he underwent surgery. He struggled in his next six outings, and his knee once again ended up being the reason for missing time as inflammation ended his season early.

A slow recovery as a free agent didn't exactly get teams fawning over the right-hander as he went unsigned throughout 2026.

Now, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo, Kopech is slated to pitch for teams later this week in an attempt to get back to MLB.

Kopech is just 30 years old, and though it has been quite the journey to get back to this point, he can still present tons of value as a reliever.

During his last time on a MLB mound in 2025, his fastball was averaging 97.5 mph, good for the 92nd percentile among qualified pitchers. The season before, Kopech had a 98.7 mph average which placed him in the 98th percentile.

The 2024 campaign also featured Kopech finishing in the 92nd percentile in terms of his whiff rate, and the 93rd percentile in strikeout rate.

As Kopech approaches his "audition" to get back to MLB, he recently spoke on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast about how he has spent the last year training not only himself, but as a teacher to young pitchers.

Morning podcast: Michael Kopech reflects on an unforgettable year before his big day. (He is hosting a Pro Day for scouts at his East Texas facility on Nov. 14.)

Listen: https://t.co/7JxxqikQW2 pic.twitter.com/wwlSSwRnSo — Baseball Isn’t Boring (@BBisntBoring) November 6, 2026

"I love this as much as I love playing baseball," Kopech said. "Pouring into someone else the same way I've worked so hard for myself is as rewarding if not more rewarding in a lot of ways."

Regardless of where Kopech ends up in 2027, perhaps his year away from MLB showed him that he has a future as a coach after his playing days are done.

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