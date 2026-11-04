Projecting the Dodgers 2027 Opening Day Lineup: What Changes Can Be Made?

The Los Angeles Dodgers will need to make changes this offseason as they look to build a team capable of making another World Series run.

While the Dodgers were one of baseball's best teams in 2026, they were dominated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The key issue was the offense seemingly running out of gas.

This offseason, the Dodgers won't have many opportunities to change up the lineup unless they make drastic moves, as every starter from last year's lineup is under contract for 2027.

That doesn't mean the Dodgers won't make any changes. Here's an early prediction of what the team's lineup could look like come Opening Day of the 2027 season, whenever that may be with a lockout pending.

Dodgers 2027 Opening Day Lineup Prediction

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B Josue De Paula, LF

What Changes Are Made?

It's difficult to confidently predict much change considering the contract statuses of all these players. However, in this prediction, Teoscar Hernandez loses his job to top prospect Josue De Paula, who will need to prove he can be an everyday left fielder by the start of next season.

Hernandez is the Dodgers' most obvious trade candidate as they look to make room in the outfield for De Paula. The prediction here is the team ultimately moves him, but potentially not until after the lockout as they want to see what De Paula looks like defensively.

Hernandez has already reportedly drawn trade interest from at least one team in the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers shouldn't have trouble finding a landing spot for the All-Star outfielder who's on an expiring contract.

As for the rest of the lineup, Ohtani should be back in the leadoff spot after an offseason where he gets healthy. For now, Betts remains as the No. 2 hitter and starting shortstop — but there will continue to be rumors about a potential Elly De La Cruz trade that would truly shake things up.

Whether or not the Dodgers add another infielder, Betts is a candidate to be dropped in the order. However, for the time being, they don't have a better right-handed hitting option.

Freeman is locked into first base, while the Dodgers will hope for a bounce back offensive season from Smith.

And speaking of bounce back seasons, Tucker should open the season in the fifth spot as LA expects a much better year from him. Then, Pages and Muncy fill out the next two spots, while Edman is the starting second baseman and hitting eighth.

Edman is the other player who could lose his starting spot next season. However, the Dodgers' other current second base options — Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim — didn't do enough in 2026 to take Edman's spot.

The Dodgers could look to free agency or the trade market to fill that role. With Edman entering the second season of his five-year, $74 million deal (with a club option in 2030), it could be hard for LA to move off of him.

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