Dodgers Announce NLCS Roster vs Brewers, With a Few Big Changes From Last Round

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After going with 14 position players and 12 pitchers in the NL Division Series, LA went with an even 13-13 split in the NLCS.

Here's the full 26-man roster.

Position Players (13)

Designated Hitter (1)

Shohei Ohtani

Catchers (2)

Hunter Feduccia

Will Smith

Infielders (6)

Mookie Betts

Freddie Freeman

Max Muncy

Miguel Rojas

Outfielders (4)

Josue De Paula

Teoscar Hernandez

Andy Pages

Kyle Tucker

Infielders/Outfielders (2)

Tommy Edman

Enrique Hernandez

What's Different From the NLDS Roster?

Infielder Hyeseong Kim, who made the NLDS roster as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement, has been left off this time around with the additional pitcher.

Kim made just one appearance in the NLDS, coming in as a defensive replacement in Game 4.

The other noteworthy tidbit is infielder Miguel Rojas officially making the roster amid his back injury.

Rojas exited Game 3 of the NLDS with the injury, and wasn't available for Game 4. However, he received a cortisone injection this week and feels good enough to be on the roster — which means he feels good enough to play and contribute.

Rojas is unlikely to start either of the first two games with right-handed pitchers on the mound for Milwaukee. However, he can be a pinch-hitter against a lefty and a potential defensive replacement later in the game.

Pitchers (13)

Kris Bubic (L)

Edwin Diaz (R)

Tyler Glasnow (R)

Edgardo Henriquez (R)

Evan Phillips (R)

Roki Sasaki (R)

Tanner Scott (L)

Tarik Skubal (L)

Blake Snell (L)

Brock Stewart (R)

Justin Wrobleski (L)

Alex Vesia (L)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R)

What's Different From the NLDS Roster?

Manager Dave Roberts revealed earlier this week that the team would include another pitcher on the roster. When asked what type of pitcher the team would add, he said it would be someone who could take down multiple innings.

"I think that length, having a guy that can go two or three [innings], is something where you essentially protect downside on the pitching," he said on Saturday. "As far as handedness, they're pretty balanced. So that really doesn't come into play. I think for us it's more of who can take down a couple innings if something in a medium to lower leverage situation."

Thus, the Dodgers Dodgers have added the left-handed Justin Wrobleski, who was not on the NLDS roster.

Wrobleski, who made his first All-Star appearance in 2026, struggled in the second half and ended up finishing the season in the bullpen. Overall, he went 12-5 with a 3.66 ERA over 140 innings this season. As a reliever, he had a 4.63 ERA across 11.2 innings.

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