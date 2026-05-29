Dodgers Optioning Hyeseong Kim in Surprise Move
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are optioning infielder Hyeseong Kim, per Jack Harris of the California Post.
Kim is being replaced on the roster by Santiago Espinal, who went through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment earlier this week.
The Dodgers are adding a much-needed right-handed bat with Espinal following the injuries to Kiké Hernández (oblique) and Teoscar Hernández (hamstring). As for Kim, he goes back to the minor leagues amid his struggles as of late.
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras