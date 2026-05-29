Dodgers Optioning Hyeseong Kim in Surprise Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers are optioning infielder Hyeseong Kim, per Jack Harris of the California Post.

Hyeseong Kim is being optioned, per source



Espinal has been re-signed https://t.co/41onbyWi50 — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) May 29, 2026

Kim is being replaced on the roster by Santiago Espinal, who went through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment earlier this week.

The Dodgers are adding a much-needed right-handed bat with Espinal following the injuries to Kiké Hernández (oblique) and Teoscar Hernández (hamstring). As for Kim, he goes back to the minor leagues amid his struggles as of late.

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