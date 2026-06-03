Dodgers' Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Tarik Skubal for 2 Top Prospects

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has again been heavily linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, with the MLB trade deadline slowly approaching on Aug. 3.

Before the season, there was doubt that Skubal would be available via trade, with the Tigers wanting to contend. But due to the poor start to the season that Detroit has seen, trade speculation around the ace has grown louder and louder.

The Dodgers are being viewed as one of the favorites to land Skubal should the Tigers move him at the deadline this season. And since the left-hander will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, Detroit may be forced to sell him at a cheaper-than-normal price.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put together a mock trade idea between the Tigers and Dodgers for Skubal. In the deal, Los Angeles would part with two top prospects.

Here is how the deal was structured according to Rymer:

Dodgers receive: LHP Tarik Skubal

Tigers receive: OF Zyhir Hope and SS Emil Morales

Would This Trade Make Sense For Dodgers?

Giving up two top prospects for a rental could be a risk, but Skubal is worth it. The Dodgers already have a loaded farm system, and this would be a way for them to open up playing time across the organization.

Landing Skubal could fully transform this starting rotation, giving the Dodgers even more firepower to work with. This would also give Los Angeles the chance to get an edge in free agency this winter, with Skubal having a few months already in the organization to see how life would be.

Skubal is seen by many as the best pitcher in baseball, and he is currently the two-time reigning Cy Young award winner in the American League. Skubal was excellent before undergoing elbow surgery to remove loose bodies, posting an ERA of 2.70 over seven starts for the Tigers.

The Dodgers are also likely one of the only teams across baseball who would be willing to pay him more than $300 million on the open market.

Overall, if this trade package is on the table, the Dodgers should jump at the chance. But in all likelihood, the Tigers may ask for at least one more prospect or MLB-ready pitcher to be added to the mix.

And even then, the Dodgers should still pull the trigger.

Skubal is a complete game-changer for any team, and Los Angeles could give themselves an even better chance to three-peat this year with him on the roster.

Zyhir Hope

When it comes to Hope, the Dodgers have multiple other outfield prospects, and not all of them can play at once. Hope is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the system, with him being at Double-A this season.

On the year, Hope has hit .288 with nine home runs and 43 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .832. The Dodgers may not have a lot of open run time in the outfield at the big league level for the foreseeable future, so moving at least one of the outfielders makes sense.

Emil Morales

Morales is currently in High-A, and he is the No. 5-ranked prospect in the organization. So far this season, Morales has struggled a little since being called up from Single-A, hitting .175 with two home runs and 14 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .608.

While Morales is one of the few top infielders that the Dodgers have in the system, the team could move on from him. Los Angeles has others who are more MLB-ready ahead of Morales, making him a strong trade candidate for the front office.

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