Ex-GM Reveals Likely Dodgers Trade Package for Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be active over the next two months ahead of Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Dodgers don't have many glaring holes on the roster, so any moves made would be more to shore up roster spots or add more depth. But there is also a chance that the team could look to make a splash move, such as going after ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.

The trade speculation around Skubal has grown in recent weeks, with the Tigers falling further down in the American League standings. Since Skubal will be a free agent at the end of the season, Detroit could look to move him to avoid losing him for nothing this winter.

With this in mind, a team like the Dodgers could come into play to try to acquire the star left-hander. Los Angeles is one of the few teams that may be willing to pay the prospect price needed for Skubal, even with him potentially being a rental.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden revealed the potential trade package that could have the Dodgers adding Skubal to the rotation. Due to the Dodgers' excellent farm system and multiple MLB-ready arms, the Tigers could prefer to deal with them.

"The Dodgers are especially deep in outfield prospects, and the Tigers could insist on one of their top ones among the group of Zyhir Hope, Josue De Paula, Eduardo Quintero, James Tibbs III and Mike Sirota, and then combine that with one of their major-league starting pitchers in Emmet Sheehan or Justin Wrobleski," Bowden wrote.

De Paula is the Dodgers' top prospect overall. Hope comes in ranked No. 2, Quintero is No. 3, Sirota is No. 4 and Tibbs III is No. 10. The Dodgers should be willing to move at least one of these outfielders, freeing up playing time within the organization.

Bowden also mentioned River Ryan (No. 6 prospect) or Christian Zazueta (No. 9 prospect) as options that the Tigers could ask for. So it seems that it will take two or three players, with at least one being a top prospect, to get the job done.

Should the Dodgers Trade For Tarik Skubal?

While the Dodgers could stay patient and just sign Skubal outright in the offseason, adding him now does make sense. If they could trade for him, it might give them a leg up in free agency negotiations, as Skubal would get to see how life could be moving forward.

Skubal is also seen as the best pitcher in the game today, and he would significantly help the Dodgers' chances to three-peat this season. Even if the team had to give up one of the starters in Sheehan or Wrobleski, plus a prospect, a trade could be worth it.

The Dodgers have so much talent, both on the big league roster and in the minors, that they may need to shed some guys. Moving some players to land Skubal could do this, while also giving them an extra boost in the rotation.

If the Dodgers could throw out a postseason rotation of Skubal, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell, with Tyler Glasnow serving as depth, it could be the most talented ever. While this wouldn't guarantee anything for Los Angeles, it would certainly increase the odds of them winning the title again.

Moving top prospects is always a gamble, especially for a potential rental, but Skubal is a different type of player. If the Dodgers have the opportunity to bring Skubal in, the front office shouldn't hesitate to make it happen this summer.

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