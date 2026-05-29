Mookie Betts Calls Out Dodgers Fans Amid Early Season Struggles

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has seen a lot of success while with the team, but recently, negativity from the fanbase has started to get to him.

Betts is currently in the midst of the worst season he's had with the Dodgers, and fans have been very vocal about it.

The veteran has been working his way back from an oblique injury that sidelined him for over a month, and his bat just hasn't clicked yet.

In a recent interview with Katie Woo of The Athletic, Betts called out the fans for all the negativity. The Dodgers veteran understands there is pressure on him to perform, but he had to delete his social media amid the negative comments.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of pressure on the outside, pressure on the inside from me,” Betts said “My teammates, coaches, front office have all been super supportive, and trust and believe in me. But I know on the outside right now that’s not really the case. There’s a lot of negative out there.”

On the year, Betts has hit .182 with six home runs and 15 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .649. Since coming to Los Angeles ahead of the 2020 season, Betts has been a fan favorite. This year, he hasn't felt the love from the fans

Los Angeles has won three World Series titles since Betts came over in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox. He's made three All-Star teams, won three Silver Sluggers, finished as high as second in MVP voting and has made the unprecedented move to shortstop, where he's become an elite defender.

The fact that his bat has lagged behind as he's gotten older isn't a surprise. What is surprising to Betts, however, is the negativity that's come with it.

“It’s like, how can you go cheer and then go and be so negative to somebody,” Betts said. “But that’s the world today, and it just sucks sometimes. It’s not like I’m out here trying to sabotage the team. I think everybody in the world knows that’s the complete opposite of what I’m trying to do.”

While all of the outside noise has been getting to Betts, the narratives inside the clubhouse have been very supportive. The guys playing next to Betts each day have helped him keep his head high as he works through the slump.

The Dodgers are going after a three-peat this year, and there is a lot of pressure on the entire team to make sure it happens. But Betts is giving it his all each time out, even if his bat has been slowly coming together.

Betts showed some sign of life against the Colorado Rockies, hitting two home runs and driving in five runs in Tuesday's game. If he can keep his swing going at the plate, all of the outside noise will disappear just as quickly as it came together.

Two-homer night for Mookie Betts and the Dodgers have a 13-1 lead! pic.twitter.com/xpsdN36slu — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 27, 2026

Betts had some similar issues last season, but finally broke out for the Dodgers late in the season. The veteran hit .307 with six home runs and 23 runs batted in over 25 games in September 2025, helping the Dodgers go into October on a high note.

The Dodgers are hoping Betts can keep his confidence high amid the concerns from the fans, but he has been a professional throughout his career. Betts is a key piece to the Dodgers' three-peat chances, and he has come through for the organization time and time again since his arrival in 2020.

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