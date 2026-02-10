2026 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2026 Spring Training, which consists of 32 total players that are a blend of notable prospects, recent Minor League signings and organizational depth.

Among the Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp this year are Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope and James Tibbs III. Outfielders have emerged as a strength of the Dodgers farm system this year, particularly in the case of De Paula.

Meanwhile, also due to be in Dodgers Spring Training camp is Cole Irvin. The left-hander was recently signed to a Minor League contract as he looks to return from spending last year with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).

Over his parts of six seasons in the Majors, the 32-year-old is 28-40 with a 4.54 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 134 games (93 starts). Irvin appeared in a career-high 32 games, all starts, for the A's in 2021.

Ryder Ryan, the older brother of former top Dodgers pitching prospect River Ryan, is also going to be in Major League camp this spring.

Seby Zavala and Nick Senzel are others who signed Minor League deals with the Dodgers during the offseason and received non-roster invitations to Spring Training as well.

Spring Training non-roster invitees are those who are not currently on the Dodgers' 40-man roster. They figure to see time in Cactus League games, particularly with the World Baseball Classic taking place this year.

That's going to result in Edwin Díaz, Hyeseong Kim, Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith and Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking time away from the Dodgers while WBC games are played.

Dodgers Spring Training begins with pitchers and catchers holding their first official workout at Camelback Ranch on Friday, Feb. 13. The Dodgers’ first full-squad workout of the year is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Ohtani, Brusdar Graterol, Andy Pages, Blake Snell, Ben Rortvedt and Kim are among those already at Camelback Ranch and participating in informal workouts. That's become a common theme with the Dodgers over the last several years and in particular with their veteran leaders.

List of Dodgers Spring Training non-roster invitees 2026

PITCHERS (17)

Chris Campos

Patrick Copen

Carlos Duran

Jackson Ferris

Luke Fox

Nick Frasso

Carson Hobbs

Cole Irvin

Antoine Kelly

Garrett McDaniels

Wyatt Mills

José Rodriguez

Jerming Rosario

Ryder Ryan

Adam Serwinowski

Jordan Weems

Lucas Wepf

OUTFIELDERS (6)

Josue De Paula

Zach Ehrhard

Kendall George

Zyhir Hope

Chris Newell

James Tibbs III

CATCHERS (5)

Eliezer Alfonzo

Griffin Lockwood-Powell

Nelson Quiroz

Chuckie Robinson

Seby Zavala

INFIELDERS (4)

Matt Gorski

Ryan Fitzgerald

Noah Miller

Nick Senzel

