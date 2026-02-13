Alex Vesia Makes Urgent Plea in First Public Comments Since Family Tragedy

The start of Spring Training for Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers meant a bit of normalcy for Alex Vesia after navigating months of heartbreak following the tragic death of his daughter.

Just as the Dodgers were preparing to begin their World Series matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, they released a statement to announce Vesia was away from the team due to a "deeply personal family matter."

Vesia was not included on the Dodgers' World Series roster, nor placed on the family medical emergency list. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained that was a result of the team not wanting to place any pressure on the left-hander to return.

The Dodgers' decision became all the more understandable when Vesia and his wife Kayla shared news of their newborn baby suddenly passing away.

There was a tremendous show of support for Vesias throughout the Dodgers and Blue Jays organizations, and entire baseball world. That extended to the NFL as well, with the Los Angeles Rams sending an autographed jersey in Sterling Sol Vesia's honor.

Alex Vesia's first comments about family tragedy

After throwing a bullpen session on a backfield at Camelback Ranch, Vesia read from a prepared statement that was more than six minutes long.

Per Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports, Vesia's message included thanking well-wishers, some details about the brief time he had with Sterling, and a plea for those facing challenges to embrace therapy as a way of ensuring strong mental health.

"Bear with me please. Good morning. I just want to start off by acknowledging my wife, Kayla, who is not only the stronger person that I know, but a support system for me every bit as I am for her. Part of what I'm here to share is on behalf of both of us. I will start off by thanking the Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, Brandon Gomes, Doc, the whole coaching staff and all of my teammates," Vesia began.

"The amount of support you have given Kay and I has been overwhelming in the best way. We are beyond grateful for this organization and this family. So many of you have stepped up and have been there for us in a big way over the past few months. It has meant the world to both Kay and I.

"I'd like to take the opportunity to thank the Toronto Blue Jays, their front office, coaching staff and their players for showing us support. They are a first-class organization, and I just want to say thank you to them. When Kay and I were watching the World Series, we noticed that there was 51 on Louie Varland's hat. I immediately texted Gus Varland, his brother, and I asked him if I was seeing that correctly.

"He texted me back right away and he said, 'The Varlands love you, dude. The whole Toronto bullpen has has it too. It's bigger than baseball. We love you all.' Kay and I, we were very emotional. We were super overwhelmed with emotion and the baseball community, the relationships that you make along the way, it showed that it's much bigger than baseball.

"The outpouring of love and support Kay and I have had over the past few months has been unmatched. We're both grateful to not only Dodger nation, but the fans worldwide. My DMs, messages, my DMs are basically broken on Instagram from all the love and support that we've had. I've tried to read all the comments and everything just because it's meant the world, really.

"We even got a jersey from the LA Rams with all their signatures on it. That was a suprirse and very cool as well. We'll have that framed and put up in our house.

"The lessons we've learned from this is that life can change in an instant for us. Ten minutes is all it took. Sterling Sol was the most beautiful girl in the world. We got to hold her, change her diaper, read to her and love her. Our time together was far too short. Kay and I will keep those precious moments and memories to ourselves. I hope that anyone listening can empathize and respect our wishes for privacy as we continue to heal and as we navigate the ups and downs of a baseball season.

"Stepping away from the team and the brothers I go to war with every day was difficult. But it was also an easy decision because my family needed me. We still watched every pitch of the World Series, and for us, in so many ways that was a light in our darkness.

"We got back to Arizona, like, the first or second of November, and I immediately got back into the gym, I started my throwing program. Having something to look forward to has helped me. The gym has been my mental clarity. Being around the guys again, preparing for Spring Training, it's been really nice. Gotten a lot of love so far in the clubhouse, and being able to laugh and joke around, it's been really nice for me.

"Kay and I started therapy about six weeks ago. It hasn't been easy, but talking to someone has made a difference. For those out there who have lost a child, or are fighting through any struggle, if you can take anything from this, please seek help. Talk to somebody. It's definitely helped Kay and I. Please don't be afraid to speak up. Your mental health matters.

"I've learned that what has happened to us has also happened to so many families. And realizing that has deepened our empathy and our gratitude for this community. The baseball community is extremely strong. I was not prepared to not bring my baby girl home, but we're carrying her with us every day. It's been hard, but we're doing OK."

Recommended articles