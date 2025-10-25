Blue Jays Chant ‘We Don’t Need You’ at Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 1 Win
As the Toronto Blue Jays put the finishing touches on an 11-4 clobbering of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rogers Centre erupted into some vicious chants during superstar Shohei Ohtani's final at-bat with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.
"We don't need you" is what was echoed through the stadium before Ohtani was walked.
Blue Jays faithful had been letting Ohtani hear it all game, clearly still feeling the effects of the three-time MVP choosing the Dodgers over their squad ahead of his 2024 free agency decision.
The drama from Ohtani's free agency decision was perhaps brought back up after Blue Jays manager John Schneider jokingly spoke on the recruiting gifts he not only gave Ohtani, but also one that was given to his dog, Decoy.
"He's a great player," Schneider said Thursday. "I hope he brought his hat, the Blue Jays hat that he took from us in our meeting, I hope he brought it back finally — and the jacket for decoy, you know, it's like, give us our stuff back already."
“It’s in my garage,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I plan to keep it because it was something that was a gift."
Ohtani continued, showing that there was no bitterness from his end regarding the recruitment, despite Friday's shower of boos from Blue Jays fans.
“I really had a wonderful time getting to know them,” Ohtani said. “The impression I got was they were very top class. Awesome people. And so now, in the circumstance that we get to play them, it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”
Things didn't work out great for Ohtani, nor his team, but he still slugged his first-career World Series home run. As unceremonious as it was down 2-11, Ohtani launched a two-run shot that travelled 357 feet to cut the deficit to 11-4.
In the inning prior, the Blue Jays blew the game open with the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history via Addison Barger. With the score now 9-2, the Blue Jays would get another home run later that inning, a two-run shot to collect the most runs in a single World Series inning in 57 years.
