Inside The Dodgers

Blue Jays Chant ‘We Don’t Need You’ at Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 1 Win

Gabe Smallson

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Toronto Blue Jays put the finishing touches on an 11-4 clobbering of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rogers Centre erupted into some vicious chants during superstar Shohei Ohtani's final at-bat with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

"We don't need you" is what was echoed through the stadium before Ohtani was walked.

Blue Jays faithful had been letting Ohtani hear it all game, clearly still feeling the effects of the three-time MVP choosing the Dodgers over their squad ahead of his 2024 free agency decision.

More news: Why Are Blue Jays Fans Booing Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Ahead of World Series?

The drama from Ohtani's free agency decision was perhaps brought back up after Blue Jays manager John Schneider jokingly spoke on the recruiting gifts he not only gave Ohtani, but also one that was given to his dog, Decoy.

"He's a great player," Schneider said Thursday. "I hope he brought his hat, the Blue Jays hat that he took from us in our meeting, I hope he brought it back finally — and the jacket for decoy, you know, it's like, give us our stuff back already."

More news: Dodgers Lose World Series Game 1 to Blue Jays in Embarrassing Fashion: Recap

“It’s in my garage,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I plan to keep it because it was something that was a gift."

Ohtani continued, showing that there was no bitterness from his end regarding the recruitment, despite Friday's shower of boos from Blue Jays fans.

“I really had a wonderful time getting to know them,” Ohtani said. “The impression I got was they were very top class. Awesome people. And so now, in the circumstance that we get to play them, it’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Things didn't work out great for Ohtani, nor his team, but he still slugged his first-career World Series home run. As unceremonious as it was down 2-11, Ohtani launched a two-run shot that travelled 357 feet to cut the deficit to 11-4.

In the inning prior, the Blue Jays blew the game open with the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history via Addison Barger. With the score now 9-2, the Blue Jays would get another home run later that inning, a two-run shot to collect the most runs in a single World Series inning in 57 years.

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published |Modified
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News