Blue Jays Lose Star to Apparent Injury in World Series vs Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer left Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an apparent injury.
After taking a swing on the first pitch of his at-bat to start the top of the seventh inning, he had to leave the game and was replaced by Ty France, who had yet to take an at-bat this postseason and later struck out.
More news: Dodgers Throw Major Shade at Max Scherzer in World Series vs Blue Jays
Across the postseason thus far, Springer has been hitting .246 with an OPS of .884 and four home runs. Springer has three hits in the World Series to go along with three strikeouts.
Springer has a complicated history with Dodgers fans, as he was part of the 2017 Houston Astros team that beat the Dodgers in the World Series while illegally stealing signs. He hit five home runs during that series, with three of them occurring at Dodger Stadium.
Overall, Springer hit .379/.471/1.000 with an OPS of 1.471 during his monster campaign to earn World Series MVP honors.
More news: Will Clayton Kershaw Pitch in World Series? Dodgers Manager Answers
Springer had one of his best regular seasons this past year as he hit .309 with a .959 OPS. He added 32 home runs, 84 RBIs, and a bWAR of 4.8, all three of those marks he hadn't hit since 2019.
After Springer exited the game, the Blue Jays eventually took the lead via a Bo Bichette single that brought home Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
During the bottom half of the frame, the Dodgers responded with a Shohei Ohtani home run to tie things up once again. It was Ohtani's second home run of the game as he continued his 4-for-4 night.
The Blue Jays should provide an update on Springer after the game. Games 4 and 5 of the World Series are Tuesday and Wednesday.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.