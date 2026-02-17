Padres Star Praises Dodgers for 'Doing It Right'

The Los Angeles Dodgers have played themselves into being perceived as either great for the support or ruining baseball. Few land in between those two extremes, and of late the Dodgers have garnered support from stars on other teams.

Echoing comments he made last April, Bryce Harper reiterated his stance that the Dodgers aren't to blame for their approach to roster construction. Harper further expressed his belief that their success extends beyond a high payroll and they don't receive enough credit for player development.

When asked for his opinion of the Dodgers in light of Harper's latest comments, Manny Machado also spoke highly of the San Diego Padres' rival. Machado opined all teams are capable of similar spending in free agency and implored other owners to follow suit.

Machado now has been joined by Padres teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. in not having any issue with the Dodgers, via 97.3 The Fan San Diego.

"It's the right way to do it. I mean, if you want to go and win it all, that's just the right way to do it. They're doing it right."

Tatis' comments appear to imply a direct correlation between MLB payroll and winning a World Series. While that has proven true for the Dodgers the last two seasons, nothing was guaranteed.

In 2024, the Dodgers essentially ran out of healthy starting pitchers and needed to rely on their bullpen at what usually is an unsustainable rate.

Last year, the Dodgers needed to win back-to-back games on the road while facing elimination. They did so while receiving remarkable contributions in key moments, any of which that could've swung in favor of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Why star players are supporting Dodgers

In some sense it could be expected that Harper, Machado and Tatis would commend the Dodgers. Not only is the union and MLB barreling toward a lockout and new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, but they each have signed lucrative deals.

Harper was pursued by the Dodgers in free agency but passed on a short-term offer, similar to what Kyle Tucker accepted, in favor of a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Machado was traded to the Dodgers in 2018 and went to the World Series with the team before becoming a free agent. He encountered somewhat of a soft market but signed with the Padres on a 10-year, $300 million deal in February 2019.

Then in February 2023, Machado and the Padres agreed to an 11-year, $350 million extension. That was despite still having six years and $180 million remaining on his original deal with San Diego. Though, that did include an opt-out clause after the 2023 season.

Tatis also was locked up long-term by the Padres, as he agreed to a 14-year, $340 million contract in February 2021.

