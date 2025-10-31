Braves' Offer to Freddie Freeman Was Better Than Dodgers' in Free Agency: Report
Freddie Freeman's tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been nothing short of sensational.
Since joining the ballclub back in 2022, he's made four-straight All-Star appearances. Most significantly, he was the 2024 World Series MVP en route to leading the Dodgers to another title.
While it feels like he's been with Los Angeles far longer than a handful of years, there was a world in which he never would've come back home to play in front of family and friends in his native Southern California.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post penned an article speaking about teams letting iconic players leave in free agency, and the residual impact of those decisions.
His initial points spoke to the perplexing nature of the Los Angeles Angels allowing Shohei Ohtani to sign with the Dodgers. He also spoke a bit on the situation with Freeman and the Atlanta Braves. Within the discussion, Heyman revealed a very interesting bit of information.
"The Braves offer to Freeman was actually slightly better ($140 million, five years, no deferrals) than his Dodgers deal ($162M, six years, deferrals), and they replaced him with a younger star, Matt Olson, who was anxious to come home to Georgia (and probably leave Oakland, soon to be Sacramento). So we get that one, kinda," Heyman writes.
The decision to leave Atlanta was a highly emotional one for Freeman and his family. The Braves drafted Freeman in 2007. He spent 12 years with the team — making five All-Star teams and winning one World Series ring back in 2021. Freeman was also the 2020 National League MVP.
There were varying reports about contract offers made to him when he did become a free agent. Ultimately, with the two parties at somewhat of a stalemate, Atlanta opted to trade for a younger option in Matt Olson. The Georgia native then inked a multi-year deal to become the new first baseman in Atlanta — thus ending Freeman's decorated tenure.
While the move seemingly was a shock to Freeman, and it did take some time for him to get over what had happened, the happiness he's demonstrated over the last few years in LA is undeniable.
He's quickly become a leader within the clubhouse, and easily one of the most beloved players on the roster that the fan base rallies around.
Olson has been a very solid player in Atlanta, and Freeman has been a core member of the Dodgers winning at the highest level. All in all, it seems to have worked out nicely for both teams.
