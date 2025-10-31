Drake Takes Shot at Shohei Ohtani After Blue Jays' Dominant Win Over Dodgers
The Toronto Blue Jays are turning up the heat on the Los Angeles Dodgers, who head back up north facing a 3-2 deficit.
There are at most two games remaining in the 2025 World Series, and the Dodgers must win both of them to avoid a bitterly disappointing defeat.
Some Toronto fans, including the ever-involved Drake, have already taken to social media to celebrate the Blue Jays' lead.
Drake posted a photo of Trey Yesavage walking off the mound after causing Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani's to whiff on a pitch for a third inning strikeout with the caption: "Savage already (on the way) to the dugout boss lol."
Drake didn't stop there. He also posted an old photo of Ohtani modeling with the caption "ONE MORE!!!!!!!" after the Blue Jays' win in Los Angeles.
Drake's trash talk is warranted, at least for now. Ohtani went 0-for-4 at the plate with zero walks and a strikeout.
As a whole, the Dodgers' offense was abysmal on Wednesday night, going a collective 4-for-30 at the plate with their lone run scored coming from a Kiké Hernandez solo home run in the third inning. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is concerned with what he's seeing from the Dodgers' bats and their difficulties adapting their offensive philosophy.
"You clearly see [the Blue Jays] finding ways to get hits, move the baseball forward, and we're not doing a good job of it," Roberts said after the Dodgers' 6-1 loss. "I thought Yesavage was good tonight mixing his fastball, slider, and the split. But, yeah, you still have to use the whole field and take what they give you, and if they're not going to allow for slug, then you've got to be able to kind of redirect and down club -- or club down to take competitive at-bats."
Game 5 marked Yesavage's first win and second appearance in a win this World Series, an impressive feat for any pitcher and especially a 22-year-old rookie. Yesavage has given Toronto fans like Drake plenty of reasons to talk trash, tossing 17 strikeouts in 11 innings while giving up seven hits and three earned runs.
The Dodgers will look to stay alive with a win in Toronto with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound for Game 6 on Friday.
