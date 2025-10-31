Dodgers' Dave Roberts Takes Brutal Fall While Racing Hyeseong Kim Ahead of Game 6
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Toronto getting set for a must-win Game 6 of the World Series.
The Dodgers trail 3-2 in the series, and need to win both games in Toronto to come away with a second consecutive World Series title.
While the team could understandably be a little high-strung right now, if they are, they aren't showing it.
On Thursday, during the team's evening workout at the Rogers Centre, a Japanese media channel, Kyodo News, captured a hilarious moment between manager Dave Roberts and infielder Hyeseong Kim.
Roberts and Kim were getting set to race around the bases, with Roberts — the former speedy base stealer — getting a head start. Unfortunately, losing the race wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Dodgers skipper.
As Roberts made a sharp turn rounding second base, he tripped and fell flat on his face. He stayed face down on the floor as onlookers — seemingly the Dodgers players and/or coaches — laughed. He then got up and faked an injury to his leg while revealing the front of his sweatshirt covered in dirt.
Here's a video of the hilarious race:
It didn't appear Roberts got hurt, making this a moment everyone can laugh about. It was likely great for the Dodgers to see their manager having fun despite the the team having their backs against the wall in the series.
Maybe the looseness will carry over into Friday's game as LA looks to stay alive in the World Series.
Latest Dodgers News
