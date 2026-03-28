Brock Stewart Making Progress Toward Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the season with 10 players on the injured list, including Brock Stewart as he continues to recover from right shoulder surgery.

Stewart made just four appearances after being traded to the Dodgers last season. Right shoulder inflammation forced him to the 15-day injured list and ultimately led to season-ending surgery last September.

The procedure entailed shaving a bone spur, removing the bursa and a portion of his clavicle. Stewart is hopeful it all will amount to his shoulder having more freedom to move and thus result in better health.

Brock Stewart facing batters

While the Dodgers don't anticipate Stewart returning for multiple months, he started throwing bullpen sessions during Spring Training and on Friday progressed to facing batters at Dodger Stadium.

“Used his entire pitch mix, I thought the stuff was really good,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Stewart's session against Alex Call and Dalton Rushing. “I didn’t look at it from behind, but just given the swings, it was a very productive live session.”

Roberts added Stewart likely will need to complete a second round of live batting practice before possibly starting a rehab assignment. Assuming the right-hander doesn't experience any sort of setback, he should pitch to hitters again before the Dodgers end their homestand next week.

Stewart's continued progress has him ahead of Brusdar Graterol and Evan Phillips. Graterol was projected to be healthy this spring after missing all of 2025 while recovering from his own right shoulder surgery, but encountered trouble when attempting to pitch off a mound.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers already knew Phillips wouldn't be available until later in the season due to having Tommy John surgery last June.

As for Stewart, he's looking to not only bounce back from what became a shortened season because of surgery, but also overcome a long history of injuries throughout his career. Stewart previously had Tommy John surgery in 2021, dealt with more right elbow trouble in 2023, and multiple shoulder issues in 2024.

Stewart was among arbitration-eligible players who the Dodgers agreed to a contract with for the 2026 season. The 34-year-old is not due to become a free agent until after the 2027 season.

Stewart is in his third stint with the Dodgers organization after being drafted by the team in the sixth round in 2014. Though, he didn't pitch for the Dodgers or any of their Minor League affiliates during the second tenure in 2021 because of having Tommy John surgery.