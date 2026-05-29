Brock Stewart’s Recovery Taking Longer Than Dodgers Expected

Veteran right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart of the Los Angeles Dodgers may not be getting back on the mound any time soon.

Stewart has been on the injured list due to a bone spur in his left foot, and it seems that the issue isn't healing as quickly as the team would like. Manager Dave Roberts spoke about the injury recovery for Stewart this week.

"I think Brock was good, just still the foot is just not totally responding and back," Roberts said. "So that's kind of the thing that's holding us back a little bit."

Dave Roberts discusses what to expect from Eric Lauer, Muncy nearing a return, and more ahead of tonight's matchup vs. Colorado. pic.twitter.com/na5TbRvuqa — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 27, 2026

Stewart has only been able to pitch in two games for the Dodgers this season, throwing two innings. The veteran didn't allow a run in that limited amount of time, while striking out three batters.

The right-hander was expected to be a big part of the bullpen this season, but his injury concerns have followed him into the year. Stewart has a long injury history over the last few years, which has tainted his Dodgers tenure.

Brock Stewart's current Dodgers tenure:



7/31: Traded to LA for James Outman

8/3-8/9: Four appearances

8/12: Placed on IL

9/26: Season-ending surgery announced

3/22: Placed on IL to open season

5/6: Activated off IL

5/6-5/8: Two appearances

5/9: Placed on IL



Just brutal. pic.twitter.com/7ZokA1QURR — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 9, 2026

Stewart was acquired by the Dodgers at the trade deadline last season, and he was expected to help the team bolster the unit. The veteran came to the team in the trade that sent former outfielder James Outman to the Minnesota Twins.

But injuries took a hold of him after just four games with the team, leading Stewart to be placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Stewart recorded an ERA of 4.91 over 3.2 innings, and while he attempted to come back late in the year, he was shut down.

Stewart had offseason surgery, which delayed his start to his 2026 season. The right-hander was activated in early May, only to go down a few games later, continuing the unfortunate trend for himself.

Stewart did throw a live batting practice session this past week, so the good news is he's at least in the middle of a throwing program. How long it takes him to ultimately get back, though, remains to be seen.

The Dodgers bullpen is also without star closer Edwin Díaz, who underwent surgery to repair loose bodies in his elbow. Díaz's timeline to return was at least three months, so the Dodgers have been without multiple key players in the bullpen. Others include Brusdar Graterol, Jack Dreyer, Ben Casparius and Evan Phillips.

However, the guys on the field have stepped up massively, even making history not seen since 1893 with their 38 consecutive scoreless inning streak. But getting as healthy as possible for the second half of the season will be crucial for LA coming off back-to-back World Series runs.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news