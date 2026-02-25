Brock Stewart 'Not Proud' of Spoiling Defining World Series Moment

The Los Angeles Dodgers reunited with Brock Stewart at the trade deadline last season as they looked to improve a bullpen that had largely struggled through the first half of the year.

Stewart was in the midst of another strong season for the Minnesota Twins, but managed to make just four appearances after being traded to the Dodgers. Right shoulder inflammation forced Stewart to the 15-day injured list and ultimately led to season-ending surgery.

So as Stewart watched the Dodgers during their World Series run, nerves drove him to tracking Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays through MLB's app due it being ahead of the TV broadcast.

Stewart admitted during his appearance on "Foul Territory" that tracking the game in that fashion wasn't his best moment but he reveled in the Dodgers winning the World Series anyhow.

“No popping champagne. I think we did have some wine that night though, Game 7 night. Me and my wife.



“I just watched from my couch. I actually, as the game got late, I was looking at the MLB app, like the Gameday app, and it's actually, like, a minute ahead of the broadcast. I'm not proud of myself for doing that, but it made it easier once whatever transpired on TV, I already knew what was going to happen. So it kind of made it easier that way.



“So I saw Alejandro Kirk grounds into double play to end the game, and I just shot up off the couch, threw my hands in the air and started jumping around. Sure enough, like 30 seconds later, it happens on TV.



“I just had a big embrace with my wife and maybe got a little emotional. I wasn't a part of the postseason, but just to play a small part of the regular season and to be around the team, see how they work every day and how special of a group it was, was really, really cool."

Game 7 of the World Series set viewership records and is regarded as one of the most exciting games in MLB history. Particularly with the thrilling fashion in which Game 6 ended as the Dodgers avoided being eliminated.

Brock Stewart fell asleep during Game 3

Also during the aforementioned interview, Stewart bashfully revealed he fell asleep during the marathon that was Game 3 of the World Series. At that point Stewart and his wife had returned to Charlotte, where it was early morning when the Dodgers won on Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run.

Brock Stewart's recovery update

Stewart is among multiple relief pitchers who won't be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day roster as he continues to rehab from right shoulder surgery. The team has not yet provided a timeline for his return, but it's believed Stewart will pitch a majority of the 2026 season.