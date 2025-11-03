Clayton Kershaw Didn't Realize Dodgers Won World Series in 11th Inning
Clayton Kershaw couldn't believe that Game 7 of the World Series — and ultimately his 18-season MLB career — was over.
Not because of any sentimentality holding him back from accepting the end of his legendary career, the three-time Cy Young winner legitimately didn't believe the game was over when Mookie Betts connected with Freddie Freeman to turn a double play and hand the Dodgers their second consecutive World Series title.
"I had no idea we had one out. Honestly, I didn't know," Kershaw told The Orange County Register after the game. "I turned around and saw them hit into the double play. I thought the run scored and it was tied. I had no idea. I was getting going. I thought I had the next batter."
Kershaw can't be blamed for being caught off guard after a whirlwind of a Game 7. In the most viewed World Series game since 2017, the Dodgers fought back from a 3-0 and 4-2 deficits, capped by a miraculous game-tying homer from Miguel Rojas and a walkoff solo home run from catcher Will Smith.
So, with all the chaos featured in Game 7, Kershaw needed to double check with Dodgers bullpen coach Josh Bard that he had secured the third — and final — championship of his illustrious career.
“He looked at me and said, ‘We just won the World Series’ and I was ‘Are you sure?’” Kershaw said.
While Kershaw only tossed eight pitches in the World Series, his impact was evident. In Game 3 — which tied the 2018 record for the longest game in World Series history at 18 innings — Kershaw inherited loaded bases in the top of the 12th inning and worked Nathan Lukes up to a full count. One pitch away from either walking Lukes and giving up a lead or allowing a backbreaking hit, Kershaw threw three pitches over the strike zone, the third of which Lukes grounded out to second base to keep the Dodgers' tie intact.
Kershaw will enjoy an endless offseason now, all while pondering an offer from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
“He mentioned something where I could hang out,” Kershaw said of a possible role with the Dodgers in the future. “That’s good, man. I don’t know what that looks like. But this is a special organization. They don’t need me to win World Series. That’s obvious. But if there’s anything I can do in the future to be part of it, be around it, I hope that’s the case.
“I think first and foremost is for me to have this fifth kid and be a dad for awhile. I don’t think there’s any full-time jobs in my immediate future.”
