Clayton Kershaw's Locker at Camelback Ranch Given to Fellow Cy Young Award Pitcher

Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers were at Camelback Ranch on Friday morning for their first official workout of 2026 Spring Training.

And with that marked the start of a new era for the franchise as the group did not include Clayton Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer retired after 18 seasons, though will pitch again in 2026 after committing to Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Kershaw no longer being with the Dodgers means his locker inside the clubhouse at Camelback Ranch became avaialble, and the team decided on Blake Snell as who would inherit it, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

For those wondering: Blake Snell is occupying Clayton Kershaw’s old locker stall here at Camelback Ranch. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 13, 2026

Snell is entering his second season with the Dodgers after signing a five-year, $182 million contract in free agency. Last spring his Camelback Ranch locker was next to Kershaw's, and the two began establishing a friendship that carried on throughout the year.

Kershaw, who at the time was recovering from offseason surgeries on his left foot and knee, deemed Snell his "favorite" left-handed pitcher in baseball.

Kershaw and Snell went on to become part of a rare group of pitchers who are multiple-time Cy Young Award winners to be teammates. Kershaw won his Cy Youngs in 2011, 2013 and 2014; and Snell earned the hardware in 2018 and 2023.

And though Kershaw is joining Team USA in the WBC, he is otherwise remaining retired but will further be around the sport as an analyst for NBC.

Blake Snell delayed leading up to Spring Training

While he was participating in the annual Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour during the final week of January, Snell revealed he dealt with left shoulder trouble during the World Series and it caused a delay in his offseason throwing program.

Snell previously had left shoulder inflammation that caused him to miss four months of the regular season. Given the issue returned in October and the Dodgers' goal of winning another World Series in 2026, Snell indicated he planned to make some changes this spring.

"I'm just going to take my time. Last year, I was rushing. I wanted to pitch so bad," he said. "I feel good. I'm just going to go slower. Last year, I had so much to prove, I got way too excited and I was really pushing to get to spring, get through spring.

"This year, I'm going to be a little slower in how I ramp up. Be a little more smarter on that, but I feel good."

The slow ramp-up could result in Snell not being ready for Opening Day, but he and the Dodgers have not officially ruled out that possibility.

