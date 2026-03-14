Clayton Kershaw Removed From Team USA Roster

When Clayton Kershaw accepted an invitation to be included on the Team USA roster for the World Baseball Classic, it was with an understanding he could be asked to pitch in any scenario.

Moreover, the just-retired Los Angeles Dodgers legend was taking on a role out of the bullpen. The need for Kershaw to pitch never arose, and he's now been replaced by the Toronto Blue Jays' Jeff Hoffman on the roster.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa indicated before their quarterfinal matchup against Team Canada that it was going to be Kershaw's last game.

"I would love to get Clayton a little run, but it's win or go home," answered DeRosa when asked if he would make a concerted effort to have Kershaw pitch against Canada. "We'll see. I've got 10 relievers in there that are rearing to go. So I think that would be a long shot, but we'll see."

DeRosa initially suggested Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins would take Kershaw's place.

Hoffman was instead named the replacement following Team USA's 5-3 win at Daikin Park. Hoffman joins Detroit Tigers' Will Vest and New York Yankees teammates Tyler Rogers and Tim Hill as pitchers recently added to the roster.

Clayton Kershaw enjoyed Team USA experience

Kershaw coming out of retirement to pitch in the World Baseball Classic began to spawn some intrigue over his future, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner made it clear the tournament was just an exception.

Kershaw intended to remain retired, and he wound up making just one appearance in a Team USA uniform. That came during their exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies and despite giving up a leadoff home run while recording only two outs, Kershaw basked in the appearance.

Some of his positive viewpoint stemmed from receiving a standing ovation upon entering and exiting the game at Salt River Fields.

Although Kershaw's time on the mound for Team USA was limited, his presence and impact was still felt throughout the clubhouse.

"Man, he's just the best, like, guy, you could possibly be around," Logan Webb said. "Pretty humble for being one of the best, probably the best left-handed pitcher of all time. So I think it's more just hanging out with him.

"I'm not going to learn a lot from. I probably can't throw his curveball or his slider that he throws. It's kind of the same thing, right? You see how he prepares himself. I know he didn't get in the game but he was excited. He came in, he was like, 'I was throwing BBs out there, I was throwing hard.'

"So it's awesome. It's been unbelievable to be around him."

Although no longer on the active roster, Kershaw is going to be with Team USA in Miami for their semifinals game against the Dominican Republic on Sunday. It's presumed he will remain with the team if they reach the championship game that's being played Tuesday night, also at loanDepot Park.