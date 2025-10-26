Dave Roberts Gets Honest About Blue Jays Fans Booing Shohei Ohtani
During the ninth inning in Game 1 of the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani was greeted by a chorus of boos from the Toronto Blue Jays fans.
The fans of the opposing team were chanting " we don't need you" in response to his decision to join the Dodgers over the Blue Jays during his infamous free agency.
Ohtani narrowed down his list of potential free agent destinations during the winter of 2023, and two teams became finalists vying for his signature. He chose to sign with the Dodgers, agreeing to a 10-year, $700 million contract that would keep him in Southern California during his prime.
Apparently, some Toronto fans were still upset about his decision, and they responded with a chant to let the Japanese star know they were doing just fine without him.
The Blue Jays did in fact win Game 1, taking a 1-0 series lead following a sixth inning run explosion.
Following the game, manager Dave Roberts addressed the remarks from the fans, and he gave his account of how Ohtani reacted.
"Well, I don't think he understood the chants. So that's one part of it. As far as being booed, I think that he understands why he was booed," Roberts said to reporters.
"I don't think he minds it. I don't think it necessarily fuels his fire. I've used this word with Shohei a lot. He's just a really good compartmentalizer, so I don't think it really affects him, and he's just there to just do his job."
The Dodgers skipper clarified that Ohtani would have understood the chants, but the hitter was focused on doing his job and trying to get the Dodgers back into the game, trailing 11-4 at that point.
"I think that it was more -- I think he was hitting and it was muddled, until I heard it, but I wasn't hitting. So my point being is that I understand he understands the language, but he's still hitting in the box. I don't think his focus was on a chant," he added.
While Blue Jays fans will have more to celebrate if they win the World Series, Ohtani will hardly feel regret. He already won the World Series and made the postseason during his first two seasons with the Dodgers.
