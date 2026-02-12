Dodgers Free Agent Hints at 2026 Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been plenty active over the last two days in rounding out their roster for the 2026 season, which began with re-signing Evan Phillips to a one-year deal.

Phillips had been non-tendered by the Dodgers early in the offseason but there was mutual interest for a return amid his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Then on Thursday morning, the Dodgers announced the signing of Max Muncy to a one-year contract extension with a team option for 2028. Muncy's new deal guarantees him a $7 million salary for 2027 and possibly an additional $10 million in 2028 if the Dodgers exercise their club option.

Should that be declined, Muncy would receive a $3 million buyout. It's the fourth-team friendly contract extension Muncy has signed since joining the Dodgers on a Minor League deal in 2017.

Although not yet announced by the team, it appears the Dodgers are re-signing Kiké Hernández as well based on his Instagram post.

"What else did you expect?!!! 3 in a row has a nice ring to it! #WeBack," Hernández wrote in the caption.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Hernández received a $4.5 million deal.

Source: Kiké Hernández's Dodgers deal is one year, $4.5 million. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 12, 2026

Once official, the contract will represent the third time he has re-signed with the Dodgers since being traded to the team in 2023.

Hernández and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal for the 2024 season, and he returned for a $6.5 million salary last season. Similar to Muncy, Hernández has consistently made it clear his preference is to remain with the Dodgers moving forward.

This offseason specifically, he suggested it was merely a matter of timing as to when he would re-sign with the Dodgers. Hernández is still recovering from left elbow surgery that is likely to have him miss up to the first two months of the regular season.

Miguel Rojas wanted Kiké Hernández re-signed

Miguel Rojas is another of the Dodgers' 2025 World Series champions who is back on a new contract for this season, and he made it clear the expectation was for Hernández to fall into that group as well.

"I'm in constant communication with Kiké," Rojas said during DodgerFest. "I feel like in my mind, I have no doubt that he's going to be back. But definitely it has something to do with his injury and the stuff he's going through right now. He's not going to be ready until maybe a couple months into the season.

"But I'm crossing my fingers and keeping the hope we're going to have Kiké. We all know how important he is for the clubhouse, for the organization, for the fans, for the city of L.A. He deserves to be here."

The Dodgers will need to make a corresponding move on their 40-man roster in order to officially re-sign Hernández. That presumably will be transferring Phillips to the 60-day injured list.

