Evan Phillips Back With Dodgers, but Latest Roster Move a Reminder of Long Road Ahead

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Evan Phillips on Wednesday to a one-year, $6.5 million contract months after they non-tendered him.

That decision stemmed from Phillips being in the midst of his recovery from Tommy John surgery as one of the Dodgers' players eligible for salary arbitration this season. In spite of making the right-hander a free agent, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers were interested in a reunion.

Ironically, Phillips was projected by MLB Trade Rumors to receive a $6.1 million salary through the arbitration process. The presumption was the Dodgers non-tendered Phillips in part to agree to a smaller deal.

The 31-year-old is remaining with the Dodgers organization, which he joined via waiver claim from the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. Phillips emerged as a key member of the Dodgers bullpen, going 15-9 with 45 saves, a 2.22 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 201 appearances.

Phillips had a delayed start to the 2025 season because of a right rotator cuff injury that prevented him from pitching in the 2024 World Series. He then managed to make just seven appearances, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings, before going back on the injured list and ultimately having Tommy John surgery.

Ben Rortvedt was designated for assignment in order to make room for Phillips on the Dodgers' 40-man roster.

Tanner Scott, who is a close friend of Phillips, was in contact with him during the offseason and remained hopeful he would return to the team.

Evan Phillips goes on 60-day IL

One day after returning to the Dodgers, Phillips was placed on the 60-day injured list as a corresponding move to Kiké Hernández re-signing.

It was an expected development with Phillips considering the timeline for his recovery. In a best-case scenario he's due to return shortly after the All-Star break in July.

Phillips' continued rehab means the Dodgers will go at least the first three and a half months without him available. But similar to their left-handed depth that allowed for Anthony Banda to be traded after getting designated for assignment, the Dodgers have a bevy of options from the right side.

The group is of course headlined by new closer Edwin Díaz. Also included are Will Klein, Blake Treinen, Ben Casparius and Brusdar Graterol. Edgardo Henriquez is another who could factor in depending on possible injuries or performance decisions.

Once Phillips is ready to be activated, he could again prove to be a valuable option who is capable of pitching in a variety of high-leverage scenarios. Of course, some of that will hinge on how effective he is in returning from elbow surgery.

