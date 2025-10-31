Dave Roberts Sends Message to Dodgers Offense Amid World Series Slump
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of elimination.
Heading into Game 6, the defending champions have looked less like the titans of baseball and more like a failed superteam.
The Dodgers offense has generated just three runs in Games 4 and 5 of the World Series. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have scored 12 runs in the last two games.
Game 6 at the Rogers Centre could be the final game of the season if the Dodgers fail to force a Game 7.
Manager Dave Roberts sent a message to the slumping Dodgers offense ahead of the potential elimination game Friday night.
"I think right now, we got to find a way to win one game. And I could dive into my thoughts, but I think at the end of the day, they just have to compete and fight in the batter's box," Roberts said. "And it's one-on-one, the hitter versus the pitcher, and that's it. Really. I mean, I think that that sort of mindset is all I'll be looking for and expect good things to happen from that."
Roberts revealed the Dodgers lineup could also look different in Game 6. The Dodgers experimented with a new look lineup in Game 5, which did not spark a breakout for the offense.
Mookie Betts hit third in the lineup with Will Smith hitting in the two-hole behind Shohei Ohtani. Roberts also opted to remove Andy Pages from the starting lineup as the young outfielder has put up abysmal offensive numbers throughout the postseason.
As for the Dodgers starting lineup in Game 6, it remains uncertain what changes will be made as the team hopes to keep their season alive.
"I might change it up a little bit. But, yeah, I'm contemplating, but I'm still kind of up in the air. So it could be a little bit of a change," Roberts said.
The Dodgers have their ace on the mound in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has thrown consecutive complete games in the National League Championship Series and World Series Game 2. However, it's all hands on deck for Friday's matchup as the Dodgers fight for one more chance to become the first repeat champions in a quarter century.
