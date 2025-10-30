Dodgers 'Likely' to Be Interested in All-Star Ace in Blockbuster Trade
While the Los Angeles Dodgers are two wins away from capturing a second-straight World Series title, it's never too early to look ahead to this upcoming offseason.
The team will have a host of personnel decisions to make. With an aging roster, it may behoove the front office to execute moves with the aim of getting younger and more athletic.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic put together a list of the top 10 stars that are most likely to be traded this offseason. For a franchise dripping with starpower, it's unsurprising to see the Dodgers associated with a handful of elite players. One athlete Bowden specifically zeroed his focus on is Cincinnati Reds hurler Hunter Greene.
"One reason a trade might be considered is because of Greene’s durability issues; through his first four years in the big leagues, he’s never made 27 starts or pitched 160 innings. It’s possible that there is a medical risk that we don’t know about," Bowden writes.
"One thing I do know, if they want to trade him, the Reds could get a huge return with that amount of team control remaining, and the Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Yankees, Orioles and Giants are likely to be interested. I think it would be a huge mistake for them to deal Greene, but we can’t ignore the rumors because they’re so loud and no one is denying them."
Despite the surplus of starting pitching, as has been the case time and time again in the modern age of baseball, a team can't have enough of it. Greene was a prodigy growing in Los Angeles only a stone's throw from Dodger Stadium. He grew up going to games at Chavez Ravine, and the prospect of pitching back home for a perennial contender surely would be appealing.
Various reports seem to indicate the Reds dangling Greene for some offensive punch. The Dodgers certainly boast enough in the farm system to theoretically get a deal done for the 26-year-old.
With Clayton Kershaw set to retire at the end of the season, coupled with the unknowns centered around some of the younger arms coming back from injury, there's certainly a world where Greene could be a very clean fit with this group.
The thought of pairing Greene with the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto truly must be terrifying for opponents.
