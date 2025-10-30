Dodgers Would 'Love' All-Star Outfielder From Red Sox in Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers will definitely be looking for a left fielder in the offseason, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes they could make a move on Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran.
Duran, who is under team control through 2028, may find himself as the odd man out in a crowded Red Sox outfield which includes Cedanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Rob Refsnyder and former MLB No.1 prospect Roman Anthony.
The left fielder had a solid 2025 campaign, though not quite as impressive as his All-Star 2024 season. Duran slashed .256/.332/.442 in 2025, batting above league average for the third straight season and leading the American League in triples for the second consecutive season with 13. He hit 16 home runs during the regular season, and set a new career-high with 84 RBIs.
"Teams such as the Phillies, Dodgers, Tigers, Guardians and Rangers would love to land him," wrote Bowden. "He’s also controllable through the 2028 season, so it would take a huge haul for the Red Sox to move him."
The Dodgers currently have Michael Conforto, Alex Call and Kiké Hernandez as their left field options, however they weren't as effective as the Dodgers would have liked during the regular season — especially Conforto. The Dodgers signed the former All-Star to a one-year, $17 million contract in the offseason, but he posted just a .637 OPS through 138 games in the regular season.
All together, Dodgers left fielders finished the season with a wRC+ of 99, just below league average. Duran would definitely provide a step up for the Dodgers, having posted a 106 wRC+ during the regular season, and offer even more improvement to an already elite lineup.
The Dodgers definitely have the assets to land the All-Star outfielder as well, with seven prospects ranking in the Top 100 prospects in MLB. A package for Duran, with three years before he reaches free agency, would likely include one — or both — of the Dodgers' top two prospects: Josue De Paula and Zhyir Hope.
There are several other options the Dodgers could pursue in the free agency, though, and could look at those first before parting with some of their top prospects.
