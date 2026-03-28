Dave Roberts Wants Former Dodgers Outfielder to Remain Part of Baseball

Jason Heyward announced his retirement during an appearance on MLB Central and also shared the news through an Instagram post.

Heyward's career came to a close after spending parts of 16 seasons at the Major League level and playing for the San Diego Padres last year. Heyward's MLB career also included playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 and a portion of 2024.

Dave Roberts' reacts to Jason Heyward's retirement

When asked what he recalled about Heyward's time with the organization, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sung his praises and expressed a hope the former World Series champion will remain connected to the game.

"Great teammate, very, very good team leader. He was old school in the sense of always doing nice things for young players. Buying dinners, buying stuff for them, showing them how to be a big leaguer. Worked his tail off everyday, was bought into whatever we asked of him," Roberts said.

"He's had a great career. I'm happy we got to be teammates for a minute. That was great. I hope he stays in the game in some capcity, whether it be the front office side or the coaching side. I talked to him in spring, and he was kicking that around. The game needs guys like Jason."

When Heyward originally joined the Dodgers, it was on a Minor League contract and amid a downturn in his career. Freddie Freeman lobbied for the Dodgers to sign his close friend, who reworked his swing after being released by the Chicago Cubs.

Heyward made the roster out of Spring Training and put together a productive year. He re-signed with the Dodgers on a Major League contract but struggled in 2024. He also dealt with an injury and when the Dodgers faced a roster crunch, they chose to designate Heyward for assignment in August of that year.

“What Jason did for the Dodgers in a year in a half was pretty remarkable; on the field, in the clubhouse, in the community," Roberts said at the time. "His fingerprint will be everlasting, in my opinion. Very difficult decision.”

Heyward went on to sign with the Houston Astros for the remainder of the 2024 season. He also played for the Braves and St. Louis Cardinals in his career. Heyward is most known for breaking in as a talented outfielder with the Braves and helping the Cubs end their historic World Series drought in 2016.