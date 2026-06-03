Dodgers Have 'Overlooked' Player Who Should Be All-Star, Says Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a roster full of talent, with multiple superstar players leading the way.

The team also has multiple guys who excel in their roles, and this has allowed them to find a ton of success on the field.

This year, there are a few players who have emerged as key contributors, or even surprising All-Stars for the group.

One of these is young outfielder Andy Pages, who has fully broken out this season for Los Angeles. Pages has been one of the unsuspected heroes of the season for the Dodgers, and the team wouldn't be as strong without his contributions.

On the year, Pages has hit .293 with 13 home runs and 50 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .879. Manager Dave Roberts believes that he is having an "overlooked" All-Star campaign for Los Angeles and that he deserves more praise.

“I think it’s easy to be overlooked on this team, in this lineup,” Roberts said. “And also, you include a guy that doesn’t self-promote at all. Doesn’t say a whole lot. So he probably doesn’t get that same fanfare.”

Playing on a team that has Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and others, Pages isn't going to get the same attention. But he has put together a special year for the Dodgers so far, and he should be in line to make his first All-Star appearance.

Not only has Pages contributed heavily at the plate, but his defense has also been outstanding this year. Pages has gone from being a liability in the outfield to one of the game's best defenders.

Pages has established himself as a central piece to the Dodgers future plans, and the team could look to sign him to an extension at some point in the coming years.

The outfielder was a big reason why the Dodgers won the World Series last year, with him making the season-saving catch in Game 7. But Pages had a rough postseason at the plate, and has found a way to put that in the past this season.

ANDY PAGES MAKES THE CATCH THROUGH CONTACT



WE ARE GOING TO EXTRAS IN GAME 7

pic.twitter.com/mvWPtYvqzo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2025

Pages is just 25 years old, so he's given this aging team an injection of youth. The Dodgers have started to trust Pages more and more — even moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the lineup — signaling how critical he is to the success of the team moving forward.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news