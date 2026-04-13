Dodgers' Blake Snell Fires Back at Fan for Questioning His Shoulder Injury

Don't question Blake Snell's shoulder injury.

That's a lesson that one fan learned this week during the Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher's Twitch stream.

Snell, who's rehabbing a shoulder injury that has him on the 15-day injured list to start the year, was reading comments on his live stream when one seemed to strike a chord.

"Get off the injured list," the comment read.

Snell was not happy about it.

"Like I can f---ing control that," Snell said, before looking at his shoulder to speak to it. “Hey, shoulder. Don’t have inflammation. Don’t pitch in the postseason when your shoulder didn’t feel good. Don’t try to win a World Series. Oh, you can’t start the season because your shoulder still hurts from pitching?"

"Like what the f--- you want me to do?" he added. "What are we talking about?"

Do NOT question Blake Snell’s injury pic.twitter.com/jW0fj1Hqsi — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 11, 2026

Snell, who joined the Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million deal ahead of the 2025 season, missed four months last year due to shoulder inflammation. He made just 11 regular season starts — sporting a 2.35 ERA across 61.1 innings — before playing a critical role in the postseason. He wasn't fully healthy in October, though, which has led him to open the 2026 season on the injured list.

"Last year, I had so much to prove," Snell said at DodgerFest this year. "I got way too excited and was really pushing to get to spring, get through spring. This year, I'm going to be a little slower just in how I ramp up — be a lot more smarter on that."

Blake Snell Takes Big Step Toward Return

Snell did take a big step in his recovery this week as he took the Dodger Stadium mound on Saturday for a live batting practice session, his first of the year.

Snell threw 15 pitches across one simulated inning, facing big league hitters Tommy Edman and Alex Call.

“I was looking forward to it a lot,” Snell said after his session. “I was very excited coming to the field today. Like, I finally get to throw and pitch and see where I’m at. See if I’m good, bad. Kind of figure myself out.”

Snell also addressed his viral exchange with the fan on his live stream. He didn't take back his words, but admitted he needs to use more friendly language.

“I should watch my language a little bit, but outside of that it was pretty true." Snell said. "If my mom sees that … she probably will. I ain’t got the call [from her] yet, but it’s coming.”

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