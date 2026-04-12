Dodgers Injury Updates: Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández, Blake Snell, More

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team in baseball to win 10 games this season following an epic three-home run performance by infielder Max Muncy. Los Angeles took down the Texas Rangers in the first game of the series with the American League West squad, and the team was able to rally after an early deficit.

The opening few weeks of the new season have been good to the Dodgers, and the team has shown why so many people view them as World Series favorites again. But this team isn't at 100 percent, as they are still missing multiple crucial players due to injury.

Ahead of the opening game with Texas, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on a few players. This includes star shortstop Mookie Betts, starter Blake Snell, Kiké Hernández and others.

Dave Roberts gives injury updates on Betts, Snell, Edman, Kiké, and more, ahead of the #Dodgers series opener with the Rangers. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app. 🔗: https://t.co/3Pk48S45KS pic.twitter.com/7Cu5fbaQfz — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 11, 2026

Mookie Betts

The big injury for the Dodgers is Betts, but Roberts said that the infielder is "symptom-free." But even with this news, Roberts is still going to "take the over" on him spending at least 10 days on the 10-day injured list, meaning he won't return as soon as he's eligible.

So this far this season, Betts has hit .179 with two home runs and seven runs batted in.

Blake Snell

Snell threw to live hitters for the first time this season on Saturday. The left-hander has been dealing with an injury to his left shoulder.

Last season, Snell made 11 starts, posting an ERA of 2.35. Snell pitched 61.1 innings of work during the regular season, and was great for LA in the postseason, sporting 3.18 ERA across 34 innings.

15 first session for Snell. Snell expected to throw another one of this upcoming week. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 11, 2026

Kiké Hernández

For Hernández, there is nothing new with his recovery from elbow surgery that placed him on the Dodgers’ 60-day injured list. However, Roberts did say that Hernández looks "further along" than some other players, such as Tommy Edman.

Hernández hit .203 with 10 home runs and 35 runs batted in last season. But once again, Hernández stepped up massively for the Dodgers in the postseason to help them win the title.

Tommy Edman

According to Roberts, there is nothing new with the injury to Edman, but the utility man is "progressing steadily." However, it seems that he is still far from running full speed as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Last season Edman hit .225 with 13 home runs and 49 runs batted in, appearing in 97 games for Los Angeles.

Brock Stewart

Stewart is the closest to returning among the injured pitchers, per Roberts. He's going to do a few more live batting practice sessions before going out on a rehab assignment.

“So he’s progressing. We can get a couple more of those, and then I think he would probably go out on assignment,” Roberts said.

Gavin Stone

Stone suffered a setback to his shoulder in spring training, and was recently moved to the 60-day injured list.

He's resumed throwing, but is a ways away from making his return.

“Stoney, it’s slow. I’m not sure where Gavin is at,” Roberts said.

Brusdar Graterol

Graterol has battled the injury bug over the last few years. He made seven regular season appearances and three postseason appearances in 2024. He missed all of 2025, and again started 2026 behind schedule.

“He is throwing. He’s throwing ‘pens, and the velocity has really ticked up, and feels good,” Roberts said.

Graterol still has a ways to go before he's even able to go on a rehab assignment.

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