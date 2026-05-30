Dodgers Expected to Be One of Four Finalists for Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers are being linked to a potential trade for ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers this year.

Given that the Tigers have spiraled in the standings, the idea of the team trading Skubal at the deadline this summer has grown louder — and the Dodgers are directly being named in discussions for the left-hander.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today named the Dodgers as one of four expected finalists for Skubal, if Detroit ends up moving him at the trade deadline. Nightengale also lists the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays as expected landing spots.

Do the Dodgers Need Tarik Skubal?

The big question around the Dodgers when it comes to Skubal is whether the team actually needs him. Not only do the Dodgers already have a stacked starting rotation, but trading multiple prospects to land him may not make sense given he's a rental.

Skubal will be a free agent at the end of the season, and the Dodgers could then sign him outright. But the idea of adding the ace to the staff for the three-peat quest could be too much for Los Angeles to pass on.

Additionally, injuries to both Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) could force the Dodgers' hand if they linger longer than expected. Both pitchers are expected to return this season, but setbacks do happen over the course of a year.

Bringing Skubal into the mix could give the Dodgers at least two extra months to convince him that Los Angeles should be his long-term home. Skubal wants to win at the highest level, and no team has done that more than the Dodgers of late.

The left-hander is also seen as the best pitcher in the big leagues, and if the Dodgers can add him to the rotation, it would make them almost unhittable. Los Angeles already has a stacked rotation of talent, but Skubal could make this group unfair.

Skubal is the two-time reigning Cy Young award winner, and he was off to another strong start this year. While he is currently out following elbow surgery — the same procedure as Snell — Skubal has posted an ERA of 2.70 over seven starts for the Tigers.

If the Tigers were to continue their slide, Skubal would likely be traded to avoid them losing him for nothing in the offseason.

Will the Dodgers Trade for Tarik Skubal?

For the Dodgers, the front office has been firm on not paying premium prices at the trade deadline unless absolutely needed. So, if the Tigers want a massive haul, the Dodgers would likely bow out of the trade sweepstakes.

Friedman and company have been able to keep the team a sustained winner with this mindset, and even for a player like Skubal, it may not change. Overall, expect the Dodgers to make a play for Skubal if he's available, but the team would rather sign him in the offseason than move multiple prospects at a high cost.

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