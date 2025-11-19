Dodgers Castoff Pitcher Excited to Receive World Series Ring Despite Being Traded

Dustin May's tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers certainly had its ups and downs.

A former third-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Texas, May bypassed the opportunity to pitch collegiately in order to begin his professional career immediately.

May caught the attention of many with his flowing red locks and wicked stuff. The natural movement on his pitches was even tough for May to control at times. There were moments where he looked like a future All-Star ... and then others where he was a fringe option.

Ultimately, the inconsistency in his game was too much for the Dodgers to handle. Los Angeles dealt him to the Boston Red Sox before last July's trade deadline. While he wasn't a member of the World Series winning squad, he will receive a ring for his contributions earlier in the year to the team.

May was in attendance at the MLB Awards show and vocalized how happy he was for his former teammates.

“I played with [the Dodgers] for a long time. They were all my boys. It was definitely very fun to watch. I was more sad that they (Red Sox) lost than I was more happy that they (Dodgers) won.”

Ultimately, May is elated over earning another ring — and he understands the impact he ultimately made on the ballclub even if he wasn't with the Boys in Blue in the World Series.

“Those are things that you can never take away from somebody,” he said. “I wasn’t in the playoffs with them, but I played with them for four and a half months or however long it was. So I definitely helped and contributed for them to get there.”

It'll be interesting to see how May fares out on the open market. At only 28 years of age, there's still plenty of time for him to develop into a productive player. While he's more inclined to start, the thought of him as a wipeout reliever is something a team will surely talk themselves into given how hard May throws coupled with the tilt and depth of his pitches.

In 71 career games, May has a 19-20 career record to go along with a 3.86 ERA. In 25 combined games for the Dodgers and Red Sox in 2025, May went 7-11 with a 4.96 ERA.

