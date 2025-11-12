Dodgers CEO Reveals First Thing Shohei Ohtani Told Him After Winning World Series

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has a strong chance to be named the Most Valuable Player of the National League on Thursday for the second consecutive year.

More news: Dodgers Infielder Elects Free Agency

Ohtani has already realized his primary goal since signing a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December 2023. The two-way player is a perfect 2-for-2 winning the World Series in Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani delivered an incredible speech in English to the dodger Stadium crowd after winning back to back World Series championships:



"I'm ready to get another ring next year."



Via @SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/gSNcnx7Qkt — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 3, 2025

It will surprise no one to learn Ohtani is already ambitious about making it 3-for-3 in 2026. On Nov. 3 he told the Dodger Stadium crowd in attendance to celebrate the team's latest championship, in English, that he's "ready to get another ring next year."

What might be a surprise is that Ohtani was already sharing those thoughts in English within the champagne-soaked visitor's clubhouse in Toronto.

Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten, speaking on the Starkville podcast with Doug Glanville and Jayson Stark, revealed what Ohtani said to him after the Dodgers won the World Series on Nov. 1.

More news: Recently Cut Dodgers Pitcher Leaves MLB for Korea

“After we win last year in Yankee Stadium," Kasten said, "(Ohtani) comes up to me and he was saying it to everyone, ‘nine more to go, Stan.’ And then this year as soon as it was over, the first thing he says is ‘eight more to go.’ He is fixated on that, and he keeps working toward it. … I’m not going to say it’s impossible.”

Ohtani is hardly alone in his fixation on winning another World Series in 2026.

“Job in 2024, done. Job in 2025, done. Job in 2026? Starts now,” Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said at the Nov. 3 rally.

“I got four," Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts said on Nov. 3. "Now it’s time to fill the hand all the way up, baby. Three-peat ain’t never sounded so sweet. Somebody make that a T-shirt."

“Everybody’s been asking questions about a dynasty," Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernández said on Nov. 3. "How about three in six years? How about a back-to-back?"

Ohtani certainly did his part to help the Dodgers win their second consecutive title. His 1.278 OPS led the Dodgers in their seven-game series victory over the Blue Jays. He started two games as a pitcher (including Game 7 on short rest), batted leadoff in all seven games, and swatted a series-leading three home runs.

In Game 3, Ohtani reached base a record nine times — less than 24 hours before he pitched into the seventh inning of Game 4. For a team short on trustworthy pitchers, all of Ohtani's 8.1 innings on the mound were valuable.

Already, Ohtani is focused on how he and the Dodgers can deliver a worthy encore performance in 2026.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.