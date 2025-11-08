Recently-Cut Dodgers Pitcher Leaves MLB for Korea
A Dodgers pitcher who began the season on their travel roster to Japan is headed back to Asia for the 2026 season.
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Has 3-Word Response to World Series Parade Atmosphere
Matt Sauer, whom the Dodgers released from their minor league contract on Tuesday, has signed with the KBO's KT Wiz.
Sauer, a 26-year-old right-hander, will reportedly make $950,000, including a $200,000 signing bonus.
“Sauer is a power pitcher with extensive starting experience, and we expect him to anchor the rotation with his strong fastball and diverse pitches,” general manager Na Do-hyun said in a statement (via Charlie Wright of MLB Trade Rumors).
Sauer made 10 appearances for the Dodgers in the regular season across six separate stints in 2025. He went 5-5 with a 5.86 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and 2-1 with a 6.37 ERA (and one save) in the majors.
A former second-round draft pick by the New York Yankees, Sauer couldn't take advantage of his first major league opportunity with the Kansas City Royals in 2024 after being selected in the Rule 5 draft.
The Royals returned Sauer to the Yankees after he posted a 7.71 ERA in 14 appearances, and he finished out the season with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate.
More news: Analysis: Every Dodgers Player From the 2025 World Series, Ranked
The Dodgers signed Sauer as a free agent in January, lowered his arm slot, taught him to throw a cutter, and proceeded to watch him strike out eight batters and walk only one in 7.2 Cactus League innings.
Sauer was included on the Dodgers' travel roster to the Tokyo Series in March, but wasn't formally promoted to the big leagues until April.
After seven appearances — including one spot start and one four-inning save — Sauer was 1-0 with a 3.05 ERA across 20.2 innings.
One game in June lit a torch to Sauer's stat line. In 4.2 innings against the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers asked Sauer to wear the brunt of an 11-1 loss. He was charged with nine earned runs after allowing 13 hits.
Although he spared the rest of the Dodgers' pitching staff in a lopsided defeat, Sauer saw his ERA rise to 5.68. He made only two appearances in the majors the rest of the season.
Now, Sauer will head to Korea to build on what he started with the Dodgers — for more money than he was likely to earn in 2026 on a back-and-forth shuttle to Triple-A, and with a 2025 World Series ring waiting for him.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.