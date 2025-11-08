Dodgers Infielder Elects Free Agency
CJ Alexander's time on the Dodgers' 40-man roster this season — like that of many players — was brief.
The Dodgers claimed Alexander off waivers from the New York Yankees on July 3, less than a month after the Yankees claimed him off waivers from the A's. In two games at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Alexander went 1-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout. After a mere four days, he was designated for assignment again.
Rather than moving on to a fifth organization in less than a year, Alexander remained in Oklahoma City after he was outrighted off the Dodgers' 40-man roster.
In 52 games with the Dodgers' top farm team, Alexander slashed .269/.332/.457. He saw time at first base, third base, right field and left field. The 29-year-old also struck out 67 times in 229 plate appearances, and grounded into four double plays.
Friday, Alexander elected free agency.
Blessed with a pretty left-handed swing, Alexander has enjoyed sporadic success in the big leagues since he was drafted in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.
Alexander debuted with the Kansas City Royals in 2024, but appeared in only four games. He was claimed off waivers by the Oakland A's in September 2024.
Alexander got into 20 Cactus League games with the A's in spring. He batted .194 (7-for-36) with one home run, seven RBIs, and nine walks. He also appeared in six regular season games with the A's.
But after going 3-for-17 in Sacramento, and spending most of his time at Triple-A Las Vegas, the A's designated Alexander for assignment in May. The Yankees quickly snapped him up, but moved on when they designated him for assignment on June 30.
The Dodgers' depth chart is a tough one for any journeyman to crack. Justin Dean — the 28-year-old outfielder who cracked the Dodgers' defensive rotation late in the season, and stayed there through the end of the World Series — is the exception to the rule.
Just like Dean was quickly snapped up by the San Francisco Giants, it would not be surprising to see Alexander snapped up by another organization that envisions a larger role for him than the Dodgers.
Alexander has a younger brother, Blaze, who plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Whether Alexander's next destination in baseball is Phoenix or elsewhere, it appears we can rule out Los Angeles for now.
