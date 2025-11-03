Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Has 3-Word Response to World Series Parade Atmosphere
The gray hairs in Clayton Kershaw's beard offered a small clue to how the moment washed over the Dodgers' pitcher Monday.
The future Hall of Famer, who announced his retirement in September, enjoyed one last World Series parade through downtown Los Angeles with his teammates, two days after the final out of Game 7.
Enjoying the view from the top of a tour bus, SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson asked Kershaw how special the moment was.
"I'm blown away," Kershaw said, shaking his head. "I'm blown away."
In the final October of his 18-year career, the Dodgers helped Kershaw go out on top with a third World Series ring.
Kershaw's only appearance in the 2025 World Series was brief, memorable and accounted for one of the most valuable performances by any player on either team. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 12th inning of Game 3 by getting Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes to ground out at the end of an eight-pitch at-bat.
Credit Tommy Edman with an assist (literally and figuratively).
Kershaw was seen warming up in the bullpen at the end of Game 7, when Yoshinobu Yamamoto got Alejandro Kirk to ground into a game-ending double play. When the final out was recorded, Kershaw could put down his glove and celebrate the 5-4 victory, which capped an improbable come-from-behind effort to seal the Dodgers'second championship in as many seasons.
Monday, the future Hall of Famer got to bask in the glory of a second consecutive World Series parade with his teammates and thousands of eager fans.
"This is the perfect way to be done," Kershaw told Watson. "I'm so grateful to these fans."
Far from being dragged to the finish line of a legendary. career, Kershaw went out closer to the top of his game than many.
In 23 games (22 starts) during the regular season, Kershaw went 11-2 with a 3.36 ERA. He helped stabilize a Dodgers starting rotation decimated by injuries early in the season, then accepted a bullpen role as Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Emmet Sheehan and Shohei Ohtani returned to health.
Kershaw was questioned often about his retirement decision in the weeks that followed. But the Dodgers' success in erasing a 3-2 deficit in the best-of-seven World Series only served to reinforce Kershaw's decision to end his career on his own terms, one year after injuries to his foot and knee — both of which required offseason surgery — prevented him from contributing to the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run.
