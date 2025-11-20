Dodgers Sign Former Brewers Pitching Prospect

In a quietly intriguing move, the Dodgers added a new arm to their farm system last week.

Left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers, according to the team’s transaction log.

Kelly elected free agency in early November, leaving the Colorado Rockies organization after spending the 2025 season with their Triple-A affiliate in Albuquerque, N.M.

The Dodgers promptly swooped in. Kelly was assigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, a low-risk commitment that underscores the team's interest in developing his upside.

A second-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 out of Wabash Valley College, Kelly has long been viewed as a power lefty with high potential. But his journey hasn’t been smooth as he underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in 2020, putting his development on hold.

“I tried to keep [the surgery] low key because I thought I would be ready right now, but I guess they’re just taking it really slowly," he said in March 2021. "I mean, I would rather keep it slow than hurry up and have something else happen. I’m pretty good now. When I had the surgery, I was a little bummed out. There’s nothing I can do about it now but wait to get better, take it slow.”

Kelly was limited to nine minor league appearances in 2021.

After being traded to the Texas Rangers in August 2022 (as part of a package that included infielder Mark Mathias for Matt Bush), he ultimately landed with Colorado via waiver claim in 2024.

Last season, in 34 relief appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque, Kelly posted a 5.63 ERA, striking out 41 batters but walking 27 across 38.1 innings.

Over the course of his Triple-A career — which includes 67 appearances for the Rangers' and Rockies' affiliates — his ERA sits around 6.69, with mixed results in strikeouts and control.

It's possible the Dodgers see room for bounce back as Kelly is further removed from his 2020 thoracic outlet procedure. Still just 25 years old, the left-hander might still have the majority of his professional career in his future.

Coincidentally, the Dodgers promoted left-handed reliever Ronan Kopp to their 40-man roster Tuesday in order to protect him from being selected in the Rule 5 draft. Sunday, they traded minor league left-hander Robinson Ortiz to the Seattle Mariners for right-hander Tyler Gough.

Despite his 2025 numbers, Kelly might be able to make up for the loss of Ortiz if he re-discovers his potential. He was a 2022 Futures Game selection and the Brewers' former No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

