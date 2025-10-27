Dodgers Could Make Big Lineup Change in World Series Game 3, Says Dave Roberts
Los Angeles Dodgers centerfielder Andy Pages has one hit in eight at-bats during the World Series.
In fact, through the entirety of the postseason, the 24-year-old has a .093 batting average with just four hits, one RBI, and no walks in 43 at-bats.
Although he has shown clear struggles at the plate, manager Dave Roberts has given him chance after chance. Ahead of Game 3, however, the skipper spoke on if swapping Pages out of the lineup is an option.
"Still on the table," Roberts said. "It's front of mind, just trying to figure out where he's at mentally, physically. Certainly the performance hasn't been there. Thinking of other options. So, yeah, it's certainly on the table."
Although there is significantly less time with just three wins to go until immortality, Pages had a pretty difficult slump to kick off the 2025 campaign. He was hitting .159 with a .544 OPS through the first 20 games of the season, striking out 22 times.
Pages finished the remainder of the season like an All-Star caliber centerfielder, achieving a slash line of .272/.313/.461 with an OPS of .774, and collected a bWAR of 3.8, the fourth-highest offensively on the team.
Pages was replaced defensively towards the end of Game 2 of the World Series by defensive specialist Justin Dean, but Roberts clarified that it is unlikely this will encroach on Pages' at-bats.
"He has a defined role," Roberts said. "he has a very plus skill set to play center field. And I feel that having him in center field makes our overall outfield defense better.
"If there's a chance to have him bat, it's probably unlikely, but it's not impossible. It's a defined role and he just kind of raises the floor for our defense."
Dean very briefly confirmed that that plan works with him.
“Cool by me,” Dean said.
If Pages is replaced for significant time both in the outfield and during any of his at-bats, Tommy Edman appears to be the most likely candidate, but his arrival to the outfield would mean that his talents at second base would have to be replaced.
If Pages is swapped out, there will be a major lineup shakeup, and unless Roberts is confident that it will succeed in the World Series, perhaps things will stay the same.
