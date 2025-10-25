Dodgers' Dave Roberts Called Out for Key Decision in World Series Game 1
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 11-4, on Friday night in an embarrassing display during Game 1 of the World Series.
Former MLB veteran and current MLB Network analyst Chris Young noted something that may have contributed to the stymied offense, and blamed manager Dave Roberts for the edit.
As was the case for most of the regular season and postseason thus far, when there is a left-handed pitcher on the mound, reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman has batted fourth. When there is a right-hander, Freeman bats third.
Freeman has a career .937 OPS against right-handed pitching. With superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts right before him in the order, this explains why Roberts wants Freeman third to maximize potential damage.
When a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, Roberts doesn't want too many left-handed hitters batting consecutively. Southpaw pitchers historically have the edge over their hitting counterparts, and Freeman's career .807 OPS against lefties is still solid, but the reason for the switch.
The switch during Game 1's lineup is what Young took issue with, as Blue Jays right-handed starter Trey Yesavage (in his small sample size) pitches much better to left-handed batters. In the fifth inning, there was an opportunity for Blue Jays manager John Schneider to bring in a lefty reliever to face the top of the order.
"I would love to have seen the typical lineup the Dodgers do when there's a lefty starter on the mound" said Young. "Where you have Mookie and Teoscar Hernández or Will Smith right there protecting Freddie to force John Schneider's hand. He was able to work his rotation exactly how he wanted to. He brought in a [left-handed reliever] to face two [left-handed batters] and with two outs, a runner on first base, he was able to go to the bullpen.
"No matter what the outcome is, John Schneider is able to create the matchup that he wanted."
Freeman, despite some good at-bats, went 0-for-3 with a walk on Friday. All-Star catcher Will Smith, batting right behind him at cleanup, went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Regardless of where the bats are in the order, they need to come alive on Saturday if the Dodgers want to even the series going back to LA.
