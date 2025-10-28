Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Praises Surprise Heroes of World Series Game 3

Patrick Warren

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) walks to the mound in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After 18 innings, 10 pitchers, 63 at-bats and — most importantly — six runs, the Dodgers earned a hard-fought win in Game 3 of the World Series.

The instant classic took nearly seven hours to complete as the Dodgers and Blue Jays entered an epic pitching duel over the course of the nine extra innings it took for the game to be decided.

While the Dodgers' win was sealed by the heroics of first baseman Freddie Freeman, whose 406-foot walkoff home run in the bottom of the 18th inning cemented the win for the Dodgers, there were many players who shone on Monday night.

Perhaps no one's performance was more heroic and simultaneously more surprising than that of relief pitcher Will Klein. Klein had appeared in just 15 games for the Dodgers this season, including tossing one inning in Game 1 of the World Series. On Monday night, the red-bearded 25-year-old put together a four inning relief outing that will go down in Dodgers' history.

In addition to Klein, who officially earned the win for the Dodgers, Edgardo Henriquez kept the Dodgers alive for two innings through the 13th and 14th as the pitching onslaught continued.

"Both those guys' performance for the ages, and, you know, Will went four innings tonight, filled up the strike zone, competed his tail off," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. "And in the postseason people talk about the superstars, but a lot of times it's these unsung heroes that you just can't expect, and guys, you know, come to pass and pop. Tonight was Will Klein's night, and obviously, what Edgardo did was just as paramount."

Klein allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out five of the 15 batters he faced across four innings. For the second-year player, the moment was beyond a dream come true.

"That was so cool," Klein said of the celebration after the Dodgers sealed the win. "I never dreamed that anything like this would happen. So just having the guys like Kersh, Freddie, Shohei, Mookie, all those guys like kind of celebrating me for a second there was just insane. I don't think I could have dreamt a dream that good."

The dream continues Tuesday, as the Dodgers host the Blue Jays for Game 4 with Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

