Dodgers Exec Makes Surprise Admission About Major Offseason Additions
The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled with injuries to their pitching staff in the 2024 postseason, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers were active with pitchers in the offseason to prepare for a similar situation.
The Dodgers made several pitching signings in the offseason, bringing the likes of Blake Snell, Kirby Yates, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott. All four pitchers spent time on the injured list this season, but also came through when other key parts of the pitching staff were sidelined.
"Yeah, I guess we weren’t sure," Friedman said. "But it wasn’t something where we were going to be really surprised. I think the whole point of depth is that injuries happen. Sometimes they happen in clusters, ideally they happen where they’re more spaced out. And the last thing that we want to do is say, Oh well, we won 81 games this year because we just didn’t have depth, we had injuries and it was bad luck.
"So it’s trying to be as prepared as we can, not knowing exactly what’s going to happen or when. But to have that depth to help backfill and keep our heads above water during periods where it’s more clustered -- and we went through some periods this year where it was very clustered, the injuries. So I wouldn’t say we knew it for certain, but we know it’s a possibility and just trying to be as prepared as we can be."
The Dodgers had an injury crisis among their pitching staff early in the season, with as many as 15 pitchers on the injured list at the same time in May. Despite this, they maintained their spot atop the NL West for a majority of the season, largely due to their depth.
Over the course of the season, Dodgers pitchers accrued 20.8 fWAR, which is the second highest in MLB in 2025. The Dodgers' efforts in reinforcing their pitching staff clearly paid off, and earned them their spot in the postseason and the World Series.
Now, though, the Dodgers need to call on their pitching once more to help them force a Game 7 in the World Series, as they travel to Toronto for Game 6 trailing three games to two. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will look to continue his miraculous playoff run against the Blue Jays in Game 6, which starts Friday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
