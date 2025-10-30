MLB Insider Says 18-Inning Game Took Way More Out of Dodgers Than Blue Jays
The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one loss away from failing to defend their 2024 World Series title after dropping a crucial Game 5.
The Dodgers now need to win two consecutive games in Toronto against a Blue Jays team that is feeling confident and committed to their approach.
More news: Dodgers Coach Receives Interest For Another NL Managerial Vacancy: Report
People around the Dodgers and baseball world are trying to figure out what went wrong for Los Angeles, who entered the series as a big favorite and looked ready to win their second straight title.
The offense has been a reliable concern for the Dodgers, going cold at the worst possible time. An MLB source, per ESPN's Buster Olney, believes the reason for the bats disappearing is the 18-inning Game 3, which drained the Dodgers while not affecting the Jays as much.
"Seems to me that the 18-inning game took a lot more out of the Dodgers than the Blue Jays. Dodgers are the older team, so to be expected," a rival baseball figure told Olney.
More news: Dodgers to Make Massive Lineup Change For Game 5 of World Series
The Dodgers certainly have the older lineup compared to the younger Blue Jays, though considering their experience and preparation, it's not a valid excuse for a team filled with players who have delivered in big spots.
Mookie Betts admits he has been terrible, and he's right. Betts went 0-for-4 in Game 5, but he wasn't the only veteran to struggle. Will Smith, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani also failed to perform.
Manager Dave Roberts hopes that a day off between Game 5 and Game 6 can help Betts reset mentally and find his bearings for two elimination games.
“Hopefully, the off day, (he can) find a way to get away from it, and then go out there and just kind of focus on one game and be good for one game, go out there and compete,” Roberts said.
“But I think you can see, you know, there’s a little anxiousness in there. But it’s not the first time he’s struggled, it’s not the first time he’s faced elimination. And it’s not just Mookie, it’s everyone that’s got to do their part too.”
More news: Who’s Pitching for Dodgers in World Series Game 5 vs Blue Jays?
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.