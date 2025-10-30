Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Sends Message to Offense Amid Struggles
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani sent a message to the team's offense amid their struggles to create runs during the World Series.
On Wednesday, Ohtani and the Dodgers managed to just score one run in Game 5, and they lost 6-1, putting them down 3-2 heading to Toronto.
They only managed four hits and failed to support starter Blake Snell, who gave up two lead-off home runs, creating a margin they could not overcome.
Heading into Game 5, Ohtani urged the offense, including himself, to get going despite facing tough pitching from the Blue Jays.
“We’re facing the best of the best, so I think it’s not that easy,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “But at the same time, we could do at least the bare minimum to be able to put up some runs.”
Ohtani went 0-for-4 in Game 5. Starting pitcher Trey Yesavage shut down the Dodgers' offense for seven innings, allowing just three hits and getting 12 strikeouts.
The Japanese slugger, who bats left-handed, had a good matchup against Yesavage, who throws right-handed, but he couldn't get started.
While he didn't hit well on Wednesday, Ohtani has done his part during the series overall, going 6-for-19 with three home runs and five RBIs.
There have been other hitters like Mookie Betts, who is hitting 3-for-23, and Max Muncy, who is batting 3-for-20, who have truly let the team down and disrupted the offensive flow.
The Dodgers get a day off for travel before taking the field on Friday with their season on the line. They will have Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, who pitched a one-run complete game last time out.
Manager Dave Roberts is hoping the break can help reset the hitters after a grueling run of three games in a row.
“Hopefully, the off day, (he can) find a way to get away from it, and then go out there and just kind of focus on one game and be good for one game, go out there and compete,” Roberts said.
“But I think you can see, you know, there’s a little anxiousness in there. But it’s not the first time he’s struggled, it’s not the first time he’s faced elimination. And it’s not just Mookie, it’s everyone that’s got to do their part too.”
