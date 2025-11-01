Inside The Dodgers

Fan Carrying American Flag Runs Onto Field at World Series Game 6

Nelson Espinal

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Baseball fan runs onto the players surface in the sixth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

During Game 6 of the World Series, a fan ran onto the field holding an American flag in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Just as Yoshinbou Yamamoto was about to pitch, the Fox broadcast zoomed in on his face, when the pitcher turned around and seemed distracted by what was happening behind him.

In a video going viral on social media, the fan is seen juking out one of the security guards before being tackled by two guards and held down as he was detained.

At the time of the incident, the Los Angeles Dodgers were leading 3-1 in Game 6, aiming to tie the World Series and force a Game 7.

The six-inning mark ended up being Yamamoto's last, as he gave up just one run, five hits, and a walk while striking out six batters.

He gave the Dodgers a long outing that limited runs, setting up the bullpen to close out the elimination game.

