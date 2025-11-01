Fan Carrying American Flag Runs Onto Field at World Series Game 6
During Game 6 of the World Series, a fan ran onto the field holding an American flag in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Just as Yoshinbou Yamamoto was about to pitch, the Fox broadcast zoomed in on his face, when the pitcher turned around and seemed distracted by what was happening behind him.
In a video going viral on social media, the fan is seen juking out one of the security guards before being tackled by two guards and held down as he was detained.
At the time of the incident, the Los Angeles Dodgers were leading 3-1 in Game 6, aiming to tie the World Series and force a Game 7.
The six-inning mark ended up being Yamamoto's last, as he gave up just one run, five hits, and a walk while striking out six batters.
He gave the Dodgers a long outing that limited runs, setting up the bullpen to close out the elimination game.
