Dodgers Can Still Land Former Fan Favorite, Says Insider

The search for an impact outfielder has continued in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers are shuffling through several different options, whether it be via trade or through a free agent signing. As we saw with the Edwin Diaz signing, the Dodgers tend to operate quietly without leaks coming from their camp.

A host of names may be associated with the ballclub, though it's far from certain that one of them will end up becoming a member of the Dodgers. In fact, it may be more likely that a name no one has been talking about will end up in Chavez Ravine.

Publicly, ex-Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has been billed as a possible option. A plus-defender with good bat-to-ball skills, coupled with his past experience in LA, "Belly" would appear to be a great on the surface.

Having said that, how realistic is it that he'd come back to a city where his departure was less than ideal?

Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo of The Athletic broke down all the duo had been hearing about in relation to the Dodgers and their offseason plans. Bellinger's name naturally came up in discussions — though it doesn't appear as if he'll be returning to the place he started his career in.

"A reunion with Cody Bellinger also remains on the table, though a long-term signing is unlikely."

The two New York Teams — the Mets and the Yankees — would love to have him. There have been rumblings that the San Francisco Giants could be in play given that Bellinger is a West Coast native.

Bellinger holds some real value for ballclubs wanting to win. There's legitimate defensive versatility all over the field, whether it be in the infield or the outfield. While the slugging capabilities have gone down, Bellinger still is putting the ball in play at a decent rate — and is someone that should be good for at least 20+ homers.

The Dodgers will land on a player who gives them the most value. That could be Bellinger on a deal in the three-year range. Anything more than that could be a major deterrent. The same can be said for the likes of Kyle Tucker — and the longer that Tucker remains available with the potential for his market to shrink, the higher the likelihood a large AAV/shorter year deal could emerge.

