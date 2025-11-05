Dodgers Insider Provides Update on Cody Bellinger to LA Rumors
Although the confetti from the Dodgers' celebration of their second consecutive World Series title is still scattered across the streets of Los Angeles, it's already time to start thinking about what improvements the Dodgers might make over the offseason as they seek to become the first organization to three-peat since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.
The Dodgers certainly showed flaws this postseason, particularly in their bullpen, but also on the offensive side. Manager Dave Roberts used starting pitchers as relievers throughout the World Series, a clear sign of a distrust in the bullpen.
Offensively, the Dodgers' team batting average of .203 in the 2025 World Series is the lowest by the series' winner since the 1966 Baltimore Orioles. If not for the dominant starting pitching and heroics by World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others, Monday's parade might have taken place 2,500 miles to the northeast.
One area in which the Dodgers will likely seek improvement is in the outfield. The Michael Conforto experiment failed spectacularly as he had just a .637 OPS and didn't sniff an at-bat in the postseason. Teoscar Hernandez, who played well in the playoffs, proved to be a liability on defense.
The best available free agent happens to be an outfielder, as Kyle Tucker officially became a free agent after the Dodgers' World Series win ended the MLB season on Saturday night. Tucker will command a monster contract, something the Dodgers have obviously proven they are willing to pay for top talent.
Another possible name the Dodgers could sign to fill Conforto's spot in the left field is Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger is obviously a familiar face in Los Angeles, having spent the first six years of his career with the Dodgers, including winning the World Series in 2020. After a strong 2025 season with the Yankees — with a .272/.334/.480 slash line, 29 home runs and 98 RBIs — Bellinger could be an intruiging option for the Dodgers.
However, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya thinks it would be a surprise if the former Dodger returned to Los Angeles.
"Cody Bellinger is a free agent again, though it would register as a surprise to see a reunion there," Ardaya wrote in a detailed preview of the Dodgers' offseason.
Free agents are not allowed to sign with teams until 2 p.m. PT on Nov. 7, meaning the Dodgers could have their answer in the outfield by the end of the week.
