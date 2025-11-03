Dodgers’ Justin Wrobleski Apologized to His Mother After World Series Game 7 Incident
The Dodgers' World Series Game 7 had no shortage of memorable moments, from Miguel Rojas' heroic ninth-inning home run to Will Smith's walk-off winner.
However, one moment that might fall under the radar considering the grandiosity of the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning.
After relief pitcher Justin Wrobleski entered the game for starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, it took him just six pitches before causing chaos.
On a 2-2 count, Wrobleski struck Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez on the right hand with a high and outside 96 mph fastball. Gimenez had some choice words for Wrobleski, who fired right back with some choice words of his own.
"I wasn't trying to [hit him]," Wrobleski said after the game. "He tried to get hit by the pitch before and then he got hit. Then he talked to me. I said come see me and he didn't . Whatever."
As the two jawed at each other, the benches, and eventually each bullpen, cleared as frustrations came to a peak.
Wrobleski gave up a single on the next at-bat before retiring the two final batters of his only inning of action on Saturday.
After the Dodgers' World Series win, Wrobleski told MLB Network Radio that he had already reached out to apologize for his language, which was caught on camera and didn't take a professional lip reader to interpret.
"I already texted my mom and told her I'm sorry," Wrobleski said with a smile. "I was just telling my dad, that was the first time the benches have ever cleared with me on the mound. Never had that happen before and I wait for Game 7 of the World Series for it to happen. But if you're going to talk to me, I'm going to talk back to you. We're competing at the highest level, I don't think there's anything personal."
Wrobleski's only action in the postseason came in the World Series, but the 25-year-old stepped up when it mattered most. In five innings, Wrobleski allowed just four hits and struck out six batters while giving up zero runs.
"I felt great. I think a lot of it has to do with kudos to our staff and our scouting and everything else to get me in the lanes that I can have success in," Wrobleski said.
