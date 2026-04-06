Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski Sends Message to Blue Jays Fans Ahead of World Series Rematch

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski knows exactly what to expect when he takes the mound on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays for the first of three games in the 2025 World Series rematch.

“It’s gonna be great,” Wrobleski said to Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA. “They’re gonna boo me and it’s gonna be really awesome. That’s what makes sports great, I think. If I were a Toronto fan, I probably wouldn’t like me either. So I completely understand."

"It's gonna be great, they're gonna boo me, and it's gonna be really awesome... if I were a Toronto fan, I probably wouldn't like me either."



Expected to make his first start of 2026 next week in Toronto, Justin Wrobleski chats with @kirsten_watson before tonight's matchup with… pic.twitter.com/hXDzbMwcJa — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 1, 2026

Wrobleski is no friend of Toronto's as he was at the center of a World Series brawl during the most important contest of the year in Game 7.

The left-hander plunked Blue Jays infielder Andrés Giménez in the hand during the fourth inning of the season finale. Wrobleski and Giménez began yelling at each other and both benches cleared as tensions kept rising at the Rogers Centre.

Benches clear in #WorldSeries Game 7 after Andrés Giménez is hit by a pitch by Justin Wrobleski in the 4th inning. pic.twitter.com/cZr401tIIo — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

Following the Dodgers' eventual 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays in 11 wild innings, Wrobleski shared his side on the incident.

"I wasn't trying to [hit him]," Wrobleski said. "He tried to get hit by the pitch before and then he got hit. Then he talked to me. I said come see me and he didn't. Whatever."

The 25-year-old later set the record straight as he had never dealt with a benches-clearing incident before in his career until he was on baseball's biggest stage.

"I already texted my mom and told her I'm sorry," Wrobleski said at the time. "I was just telling my dad, that was the first time the benches have ever cleared with me on the mound. Never had that happen before and I wait for Game 7 of the World Series for it to happen. But if you're going to talk to me, I'm going to talk back to you. We're competing at the highest level, I don't think there's anything personal."

While it wasn't personal for Wrobleski, Blue Jays fans may not feel the same.

Justin Wrobleski to Start in Dodgers vs Blue Jays Series Opener

Just a few months after the incident, Wrobleski will return to the battleground as a World Series champ. He is set to the open the series for the Dodgers on the mound and will surely be received by Blue Jays fans with loud boos.

Wrobleski allowed three earned runs across four innings in his season debut in relief against the Cleveland Guardians, but the Dodgers will look to the left-hander to replicate his strong performance in the Great White North.

Against Toronto in last year's World Series, Wrobleski tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Though he's gotten off to a shaky start in 2026, perhaps the raucous environment will keep the left-hander sharp on the mound.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays both swept the series against their Opening Day opponents, but went down in the second series of the season to blotch their record.

The Dodgers bounced back with a series sweep of the Washington Nationals, while the Blue Jays were just swept by the Chicago White Sox.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays are each considered serious World Series contenders, and while it's still early in the year, the matchup could prove to be a preview of what's to come in October.

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