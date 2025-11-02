Dodgers, Blue Jays Have Benches-Clearing Brawl in World Series Game 7
The benches cleared in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 7 of the World Series after Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Justin Wrobleski hit Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez with a pitch.
Wrobleski threw a pitch up and in on Gimenez, narrowly avoiding the infielder. Gimenez appeared to throw his arm towards the pitch in an attempt to get a free pass. Wrobleski went back inside with the next pitch, hitting Gimenez on the hand.
Gimenez took exception, holding his arms out towards the left-hander, to which Wrobleski responded by walking towards Gimenez. The benches and bullpens cleared to keep the two apart, causing a brief stoppage in the game.
