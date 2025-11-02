Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers, Blue Jays Have Benches-Clearing Brawl in World Series Game 7

Aaron Coloma

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski (70) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski (70) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh inning during game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The benches cleared in the bottom of the fourth inning in Game 7 of the World Series after Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Justin Wrobleski hit Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andres Gimenez with a pitch.

Wrobleski threw a pitch up and in on Gimenez, narrowly avoiding the infielder. Gimenez appeared to throw his arm towards the pitch in an attempt to get a free pass. Wrobleski went back inside with the next pitch, hitting Gimenez on the hand.

Gimenez took exception, holding his arms out towards the left-hander, to which Wrobleski responded by walking towards Gimenez. The benches and bullpens cleared to keep the two apart, causing a brief stoppage in the game.

This story will be updated...

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News